Markets Quiet as Most Major Coins Report Small Gains, Bitcoin Hangs Below $3,500

Feb. 1 — Markets are relatively quiet, as major coins are trading sideways, with most seeing small gains over the 24-hour period.

Market visualization from Coin360

The top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is hovering below the $3,500 mark, trading at $3,492 at press time. The coin is up by .71 percent on the day and is still down by 2.85 percent on its weekly chart.

Yesterday, the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s (CBOE) re-submitted its application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to list a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). CBOE had initially withdrawn its request, as the U.S. government shut down made it unlikely that the SEC would be able to review the request by the impending deadline of Feb. 27.

Bitcoin 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ripple (XRP) is down 1.18 percent on the day, following large gains made on Jan. 30. Currently XRP is trading at $0.308 at press time. On its weekly chart, XRP is down 1.18 percent from $0.314 on Jan. 25.

XRP 7-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Ethereum (ETH) has changed little over the 24-hour period, and is trading at $107.75 at press time. On its weekly chart, the token is down 7.43 percent after plunging from $116.17 on Jan. 27. Yesterday, Ethereum launched its first pre-release for phase zero of the network’s evolving transition to Ethereum 2.0. The upgrade is planned to be the system’s last, as the entire network transitions from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, and purportedly solves problems such as scalability, economic finality and security.