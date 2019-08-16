- London Stock Exchange delays open of top indexes after “potential trading services issue” is discovered
- The FTSE 100 hit a six-month low on Thursday, closing 1.13pc down, after China said US tariffs had broken a “consensus” between the countries
- Asian shares gain ground after late rally by S&P 500 and Dow on Thursday
- Ryan Bourne: Populism on the Left and Right is poisoning economic discourse
LSE : No update until 9:15am
Latest from the London Stock Exchange:
Investigation continues, next update at 09:15
Meanwhile, in Westminster...
...news that parties opposing a no-deal Brexit might be preparing to form a caretaker government has cheered sterling slightly in recent days, with the pound recovering some of the losses it suffered in recent weeks.
Naturally, journalists and traders are bemused...
LSE: Technical issue impacting some securities trading
Financial news tracker LiveSquawk tweets:
LSE Spokesperson: Technical Issue Is Affecting Trading In Some Securities, No Further Details Available— LiveSquawk (@LiveSquawk) August 16, 2019
And here’s the BBC’s Sean Farrington:
The London Stock Exchange said it will provide updates as soon as it has any further information on the suspension of the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.— Sean Farrington (@seanfarrington) August 16, 2019
The last significant delay to the opening was in June 2018, opening at 9am instead of 8am due to a software "technical issue" (@PA)
As a reminder, the FTSE was expected to bounce back from a six-month low at opening time this morning, after an improvement in sentiment and the release of weight from Shell shares going ex-dividend. More on that here.
Second delayed open in just over a year
As a reminder, this is the second time the FTSE has faced a delayed open in the fourteen months — with a blackout last June the first for seven years.
Here’s what we reported then:
The start to trading on Europe’s largest stock exchange suffered a one-hour delay on Thursday morning after “a technical software issue” stopped investors from trading on its pre-open auction system, the exchange's first major outage since 2011.
Here’s what the LSE is saying today:
International Order Book also down
As well as the FTSE 100 and 250, whatever is going on at the London Stock Exchnage has also led to a delayed open for the International Order Book.
The IOB is list of financial purchases and sales with a focus on Central and Eastern Europe, which the company says “enables investors to unlock the potential of some of the world’s fastest growing markets through a single central electronic order book.”
European indices recover as FTSE stays on ice
The FTSE still hasn’t opened, so it’s missing out on a muted recovery across the rest of Europe. The contient-wide STOXX 600 is about 0.25pc up.
FTSE failure to launch— Neil Wilson (@marketsneil) August 16, 2019
LSE says FTSE100 and FTSE250 open currently delayed— Michael Hewson ���� (@mhewson_CMC) August 16, 2019
FTSE 100 and 250 open delayed
The LSE has now confirmed the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 open has been delayed. It said:
London Stock Exchange Partition 1 and Partition 2 (FTSE 100 & 250 securities) open delayed. Partition 3 currently operating as normal.
I’ll bring you more details as soon as we have them.
Potential problem with London markets
The London Stock Exchange has put out a system status message this morning:
London Stock Exchange is currently investigating a potential Trading Services issue.
Further information will be provided by 7:50
It’s almost 8am, so that may cause some early disruption to trading.
Trump ‘wants to buy Greenland’
One to file in the ‘headlines you never expected to see’ category: Donald Trump has reportedly expressed an interest in buying Greenland, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The paper says the idea of buying the icy autonomous Danish territory has “captured the former real-estate developer’s imagination”, with the President raising the idea with “varying degrees of seriousness”.
Asian markets rebound
Asian shares found some footing on Friday after a turbulent week as China hinted at more support for its economy, amid growing expectations of aggressive stimulus from all the major central banks.
Chinese authorities said Beijing would roll out a plan to boost disposable income. The announcement was short on detail but lifted sentiment among investors.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has risen 1pc while the Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.5pc. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.1pc.
Agenda: Five things to start your day
Good morning. Today should be a fairly quiet day as there is no major economic news or UK company reports scheduled. However, it will be interesting to see if London’s blue-chip index can recover some of the ground it lost yesterday.
The FTSE 100 reached its lowest level since late February yesterday after China said the US had “seriously violated” a trade pact between the two countries and hopes that a no-deal Brexit can be avoided raised the pound.
5 things to start your day
1) Workers are in the grip of a “cradle to grave” crisis in living standards as swathes of the population fear for their jobs, earn too little to save month-to-month and are struggling to put away money for a decent pension, top analysts have warned. Meanwhile banking data showed home buyers taking bigger mortgages than ever before.
2) Litigation funder Burford Capital has bowed to pressure and promised to shake up its boardroom in the wake of a blistering ‘bear attack’ on its shares by US short seller Muddy Waters last week. Burford’s finance chief Elizabeth O’Connell, who is married to the company’s boss Christopher Bogart, will immediately move into the role of chief strategy officer.
3) Turkish investor Ataer Holding has been selected as the preferred bidder for British Steel, safeguarding thousands of manufacturing jobs, with an announcement due later today. British Steel collapsed into insolvency in May.
4) Why premium and luxury car brands have more reasons to stay in Britain than to go. In the final part of a three-part series on the future of the UK automotive industry Alan Tovey looks at the likely futures of the premium and niche manufacturers who have bases in the UK.
5) Britain is set to dodge recession as enthusiastic shoppers boost growth: Retail sales volumes rose 0.2pc in July compared with June, defying expectations of a slump in purchases. Sales also rose 3.3pc compared with July 2018, well ahead of the predicted 2.5pc increase.
What happened overnight
Asian markets were jittery on Friday as a modest rebound in US equities failed to ease fears over the US-China trade war and its impact on the world economy.
Fears of a global recession and a drawn-out trade spat between the world's top two economies saw the Dow suffer its worst one-day fall of 2019 on Wednesday.
Although US stocks recovered slightly on Thursday, reassured by strong US retail sales and Walmart earnings, investors remained anxious, seeking out safe havens in the form of Treasury assets and gold, which continued to hover above the $1,500 on ounce level.
In Asia, markets edged higher despite concerns over global trade tensions. Hong Kong rose 0.4pc while Shanghai was up 0.5pc. Tokyo edged up 0.1pc, but Singapore and Seoul shed 0.8 percent.
Coming up today
No major UK business or economic announcements scheduled.
10:00am: Balance of trade (EU)
13:30pm: Housing starts (US), building permits (US)