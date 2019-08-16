London Stock Exchange delays open of top indexes after “potential trading services issue” is discovered

The FTSE 100 hit a six-month low on Thursday, closing 1.13pc down, after China said US tariffs had broken a “consensus” between the countries

Asian shares gain ground after late rally by S&P 500 and Dow on Thursday

Ryan Bourne: Populism on the Left and Right is poisoning economic discourse

8:50AM

LSE : No update until 9:15am

Latest from the London Stock Exchange:

Investigation continues, next update at 09:15

8:43AM

Meanwhile, in Westminster...

...news that parties opposing a no-deal Brexit might be preparing to form a caretaker government has cheered sterling slightly in recent days, with the pound recovering some of the losses it suffered in recent weeks.

8:39AM

Naturally, journalists and traders are bemused...

8:35AM

LSE: Technical issue impacting some securities trading

Financial news tracker LiveSquawk tweets:

LSE Spokesperson: Technical Issue Is Affecting Trading In Some Securities, No Further Details Available — LiveSquawk (@LiveSquawk) August 16, 2019

And here’s the BBC’s Sean Farrington:

The London Stock Exchange said it will provide updates as soon as it has any further information on the suspension of the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250.

The last significant delay to the opening was in June 2018, opening at 9am instead of 8am due to a software "technical issue" (@PA)

— Sean Farrington (@seanfarrington) August 16, 2019

As a reminder, the FTSE was expected to bounce back from a six-month low at opening time this morning, after an improvement in sentiment and the release of weight from Shell shares going ex-dividend. More on that here.

8:30AM

Second delayed open in just over a year

As a reminder, this is the second time the FTSE has faced a delayed open in the fourteen months — with a blackout last June the first for seven years.

Here’s what we reported then:

The start to trading on Europe’s largest stock exchange suffered a one-hour delay on Thursday morning after “a technical software issue” stopped investors from trading on its pre-open auction system, the exchange's first major outage since 2011.

Here’s what the LSE is saying today:

Credit: London Stock Exchange More

8:23AM

International Order Book also down

As well as the FTSE 100 and 250, whatever is going on at the London Stock Exchnage has also led to a delayed open for the International Order Book.

The IOB is list of financial purchases and sales with a focus on Central and Eastern Europe, which the company says “enables investors to unlock the potential of some of the world’s fastest growing markets through a single central electronic order book.”

8:18AM

European indices recover as FTSE stays on ice

The FTSE still hasn’t opened, so it’s missing out on a muted recovery across the rest of Europe. The contient-wide STOXX 600 is about 0.25pc up.

FTSE failure to launch — Neil Wilson (@marketsneil) August 16, 2019

LSE says FTSE100 and FTSE250 open currently delayed — Michael Hewson ���� (@mhewson_CMC) August 16, 2019

8:03AM

FTSE 100 and 250 open delayed

The LSE has now confirmed the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 open has been delayed. It said:

London Stock Exchange Partition 1 and Partition 2 (FTSE 100 & 250 securities) open delayed. Partition 3 currently operating as normal.

I’ll bring you more details as soon as we have them.

7:59AM

Potential problem with London markets