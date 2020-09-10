OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MarketStar, the leader in customer engagement and outsourced business-to-business revenue acceleration, is celebrating over 30 years of creating growth by announcing an all-in commitment to giving back to the community with the establishment of the MarketStar Foundation.

MarketStar Commits 1% of Profits to Create Growth that Strengthens Communities with the Introduction of the MarketStar Foundation

In conjunction with the formalization of the Foundation, the company is making a commitment of 1% of all profits directly to the Foundation. The MarketStar Foundation has operated on an informal basis for several years and was formalized in 2020 as a 501(c)(3) private operating foundation. Its ongoing mission is to connect MarketStar people and resources to expand educational opportunities, empower self-reliance, and build better communities where our people live and work.

"MarketStar is built on a culture of doing good and giving back," said Keith Titus, President and CEO of MarketStar. "We are fortunate as a company to grow many of the world's largest brands through our revenue acceleration service offerings, and we are committed to sharing that growth by connecting our values, our people, and our resources to create growth that also strengthens our communities."

MarketStar creates growth for employees, clients, and the communities where they live, work, and play. With MarketStar's continuing funding commitment, the company will take its corporate social responsibility to the next level by focusing on collaborative community impact. The Foundation will focus on three primary programs:

Expand Educational Opportunities

We aim to inspire and expand pathways for growth through education at all levels.

Empower Self-Reliance

We aim to grow an individual's capacity to become self-reliant.

Build Better Communities

We aim to build better communities fueled by the passion of our people.

Impact activities have been designed to support each program, all of them relying on MarketStar employees, the involvement of community partners and MarketStar clients, to benefit people and nonprofit organizations.

Story continues

"We invest with community, nonprofit, client and corporate contributors to make significant and measurable impact," said Danette Pulley, Executive Director of the MarketStar Foundation. "When we invest together, we can do more to create growth that strengthens our communities. I'm excited to work with organizations to build programs that empower the individual and thereby better our communities."

When MarketStar was founded in 1988, a firm footing was established where growth was encouraged in all areas of life -- self, family, career, and community. Today, the MarketStar Foundation embodies the desire to grow influence upward, help employees and clients grow outward, and add strength to the company through empowered people and impactful programs. MarketStar is a company where roots grow deep, providing stability and depth to the company and the communities in which they reside.

ABOUT MARKETSTAR

Through innovative customer engagement solutions, MarketStar accelerates growth from lead to recurring revenue with business-to-business (B2B) sales and customer success programs. Utilizing a blend of voice, digital, and field engagements, MarketStar has launched, sold and supported thousands of products and services on behalf of the biggest and most innovative companies across the globe. Founded in 1988, MarketStar pioneered the sales outsourcing industry and today has more than 1,300 employees worldwide. To learn more, visit www.marketstar.com .

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marketstar-commits-1-of-profits-to-create-growth-that-strengthens-communities-with-the-introduction-of-the-marketstar-foundation-301127651.html

SOURCE MarketStar