Markey introduces bill to create a Civilian Climate Corps

During an event on Tuesday about the Green New Deal, Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., announced that he is introducing a bill to create a Civilian Climate Corps.

Video Transcript

ED MARKEY: Today, I am introducing new legislation with my partner Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez that will create a Civilian Climate Corps for jobs and justice in our country.

[APPLAUSE]

Livable wages with benefits, on-the-job training from local unions, sweat equity that builds racial, moral, and political equality, work that rebuilds the economy and saves the planet all at the same time. This is the 21st century Civilian Climate Corps.

Recommended Stories

  • Senate Democrats Dodge on Packing the Supreme Court

    Last Thursday, Senator Ed Markey (D., Mass.) introduced a bill to pack the Supreme Court, increasing the number of justices from nine to 13 in order to give Democratic appointees a one-vote majority. Nearly a week later, Markey has yet to gain a single Senate co-sponsor for the bill. But more than a dozen Democratic senators who spoke to National Review in the Capitol refused to unequivocally rule out supporting the plan. “We’re just building the educational movement, and I think it’s going to be aided by bad decisions made by right-wing judges appointed by Donald Trump,” Markey told National Review when asked if he’d picked up any co-sponsors. “When you ask me that question in a couple more months, depending upon the decisions that are made by the courts . . . you’re going to see the necessity.” The public comments from Markey’s Democratic colleagues about his Court-packing bill ranged from skeptical to favorable, but most Democratic senators simply sought to dodge the issue altogether. “I think Democrats need to be open to reform proposals to make sure there’s a fair playing field,” said Connecticut Democrat Chris Murphy. “Republicans have made it clear they’re never going to confirm a [Supreme Court] nominee of a Democratic president if they control the Senate. So Republicans have set a new precedent. We have to deal with it.” Several other Democrats said they currently oppose the bill or have serious concerns about it, but might yet change their minds. “It’s very hard for me to see that changing,” Senator Dianne Feinstein (D., Calif.) said of the current number of Supreme Court justices. She referred to Court-packing as a potentially “killer” wedge issue that Republicans could use in seeking to retake Congress. If the Supreme Court issued a decision that deeply angered Democrats, such as overturning Roe v. Wade, could Feinstein see herself supporting legislation to increase the number of Supreme Court justices? “Well, I think anything is possible. But is it likely? No, because there’s such a history, and I think the Supreme Court as a body has been historically remarkably appreciated and admired by this country.” Of course, if congressional Democrats responded to an adverse Supreme Court ruling by packing the Court, they would essentially be destroying the Court. Once a Democratic Congress increased the number of justices to 13, there would be no reason for Republicans not to add six justices the next time they control Congress and the White House. Democrats would then repeat the cycle once they retook Congress, and so on and so forth. The Court’s public legitimacy would be completely shot. “Any expansion of the Supreme Court ought to be approached with extreme caution. I’m going to await the results of the presidential commission” studying the issue, said Senator Richard Blumenthal (D., Conn.). He said, “I haven’t ruled it out” when asked about the possibility of supporting Markey’s bill, but he emphasized his concerns about the idea. “There are all kinds of downsides, such as the spiraling increases in the numbers [of Supreme Court justices].” Although many Democrats fear that talk of packing the Supreme Court limited their gains in the 2020 Senate cycle, two incumbents facing the voters in 2022, Mark Kelly of Arizona and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, declined to take Court-packing off the table. Warnock would not say whether he supports or opposes changing the Supreme Court from nine to 13 justices. “I am singularly focused right now on getting voting-rights legislation passed,” he said when asked about Markey’s bill. Kelly said he’s “not in favor” of Court-packing right now, but he wouldn’t rule out the possibility he could support it in the future. “I haven’t seen the legislation,” Kelly said. “I generally don’t think that’s a great idea.” Kelly’s response falls well short of West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin’s firm opposition to Court-packing. When asked if he would support increasing the number of Supreme Court justices were Roe to be overturned, Senator Sherrod Brown (D., Ohio) replied: “I’m not going to answer, ‘What if, what if, what if?’” “The conservative media like yours want to make it into a bigger issue and most of us are doing other things,” Brown added. Of course, it’s not the conservative media who have made this an issue — it’s the congressional Democrats who have introduced bills to pack the Supreme Court, and it’s their colleagues who, along with President Biden, have refused to emphatically reject the idea. The last time Court-packing was seriously proposed — in 1937, when President Franklin Roosevelt tried it and was defeated by a Congress in which Democrats held about 80 percent of the House and Senate seats — the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a scathing report that called the proposal “a measure which should be so emphatically rejected that its parallel will never again be presented to the free representatives of the free people of America.” Yet the Senate Democrats of 2021, despite controlling only 50 percent of the Senate, refuse to take the proposal off the table. “I’m not persuaded yet, but, you know, we’ll just have to see,” said Senator Tim Kaine (D., Va.). His fellow Virginian, Senator Mark Warner, said the Court-packing bill is “not where I’m headed.” Senator Jon Ossoff (D., Ga.) said of Markey’s bill: “It’s not something I’m currently advocating for.” “It’s not my issue for today,” said Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont. “I’ll take a look at it, but it’s not something that I’ve been pushing for,” said Senator Gary Peters (D., Mich.) Senator Martin Heinrich (D., N.M.) simply shrugged when asked if he could ever support a bill to increase the number of Supreme Court justices to 13, and Senator Jacky Rosen (D., Nev.) also stayed silent when asked about the proposal. “I don’t support that,” New Hampshire senator Jeanne Shaheen said of Markey’s bill. Asked if any Supreme Court rulings could get her to support it, Shaheen replied: “I can’t speculate on that.” Hawaii senator Brian Schatz, Maryland senator Ben Cardin, and Maine senator Angus King each echoed Blumenthal in saying that they would wait for the presidential commission’s report on the issue before deciding on a stance. “I think it’s premature. The president has appointed a commission to look at the subject,” King said of Markey’s bill. “I worry about the idea of changing the composition of the Court because I don’t know where it ends.” Where it ends is pretty obvious: a fatally weakened Supreme Court. Senate Democrats know that, but even ones worried about Court-packing still seem to want to keep it a live issue in order to pressure the sitting justices. “What happened under FDR was, in effect, the Supreme Court took a message,” Blumenthal said. “Decisions by this Court that are out of the mainstream could add fuel to the efforts to change the Court. By the same token, as happened under FDR, a Supreme Court that heeds the will of the vast majority of American citizens” could defuse the threat of Court-packing. “What happened under FDR was the Supreme Court was making decisions that were contrary to the Constitution and deeply unpopular. There’s the danger, with this Court, it could do the same. But then the famous ‘Switch in Time Saves Nine’ prevailed for that Supreme Court,” Blumenthal said, referring to the contested claim that the Court began issuing favorable rulings on the New Deal because of FDR’s threat. “We’ll see what this one does.” Or, as Representative Hank Johnson (D., Ga.), a co-sponsor of the Court-packing bill, put it at a press conference last week: “The Court needs to know that the people are watching.”

  • Man pumping gas at convenience store killed, shooter dead

    A man opened fire at a convenience store in Pennsylvania early Wednesday, apparently at random, killing a truck driver who was pumping gas and wounding another man before taking his own life, officials said. The man had first shot at a car on a highway several miles away before heading to the convenience store around 4:45 a.m., according to Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin. The woman in the car told authorities she didn't realize her car had been hit with a bullet until she stopped at a Wawa store in Upper Macungie Township, outside Allentown.

  • With Chauvin's conviction, attention now shifts to 3 other officers present during Floyd's arrest

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, but there is still another trial on the horizon — this time for the three other officers who were part of Floyd's arrest last May. As it stands now, the trial for former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, 27, Thomas Lane, 38, and Tou Thao, 35, is set to start on Aug. 23, with the men facing charges of aiding and abetting in the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter of Floyd. If convicted, they could face more than 16 years in prison. A hearing is scheduled for May 20 at the Minnesota Court of Appeals, with the state attorney general's office seeking to add a third-degree murder charge against Kueng, Lane, and Thao. On May 25, 2020, the officers responded to a call at Cup Foods in Minneapolis, after it was reported that Floyd allegedly tried to pass a fake $20 bill. Footage of Floyd's arrest shows Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and prosecutors say Kueng, who graduated from the police academy in 2019, at one point was between Chauvin and Lane, kneeling on Floyd's back. When Floyd became unresponsive, Kueng checked for a pulse, and reported that he couldn't find one. Lane, who had been on the police force for just a few days, was the officer who told Floyd to get out of his car, and placed handcuffs on him. Prosecutors say Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane all used their weight to keep Floyd on the ground, after he resisted attempts to get into the back of a police car. Lane asked at one point if they should roll Floyd over, and Chauvin responded, "No, staying put where we got him." Thao, who rejoined the force in 2012 after being laid off, arrived at Cup Foods with Chauvin, after Floyd had already been handcuffed. Prosecutors say that while Thao did not have any physical contact with Floyd, he could see how Floyd was being restrained, and did not try to intervene. All of the officers were fired and arrested following Floyd's death. Kueng, Lane, and Thao are now out on $750,000 bail. In January, their trial was split from Chauvin's due to COVID-19 safety precautions. More stories from theweek.comFor the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martialAmerica's incredibly successful pilot of universal health careThe incomplete justice of the Chauvin verdict

  • Judge rejects US bid to send refugee to Iraq in terror case

    A federal judge in California refused Wednesday to allow the extradition to Iraq of a man accused of committing a killing for the Islamic State, saying cellphone evidence shows he was in Turkey at the time of the slaying. The U.S. Justice Department has tried since 2018 to return Omar Abdulsattar Ameen to Iraq under a treaty with that nation. Five months later, Ameen traveled to the United States to be resettled as a refugee.

  • Matthew McConaughey and Snoop Dogg jam out to Willie Nelson to celebrate 420

    Matthew McConaughey marked 420, the unofficial holiday celebrating marijuana, with his friend Snoop Dogg. He was cruising in a fancy ride, just like in his commercials for Lincoln, but this time he was having a lot more fun. The movie star and the creator of cannabis brand Leafs by Snoop, sang along to songs including "On the Road Again," by pro-marijuana country music legend Willie Nelson, and the rapper's own "Drop It Like It's Hot." They even pull up to a Carl's Jr. and ask the woman helping them at the drive-thru to sing with them.

  • Earth Day 2021: Take a selfie with your kids and introduce them to climate change

    Please click the image above to explore our virtual world tour of climate change

  • Cornyn, Abrams spar over race and Georgia’s voting law

    During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, questioned Georgia activist Stacey Abrams about her state's controversial new election law.

  • AutoNation CEO on chip disruption: 'we've performed despite shortages'

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman speak with AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson about the company’s all-time record quarter.

  • Black Army soldier responds to racist tirade at IHOP: ‘This is America’

    ‘This is the country we serve and defend. These are the people we fight for’

  • A US Air Force general is facing court-martial for the first time ever. He has been charged with sexual assault

    "I can assure you this was not a decision made lightly, but I believe it was the right decision," an Air Force commander said.

  • Belgian envoy's wife 'slapped' S.Korea shopkeeper

    South Korean police say they want to talk to the wife of the Belgian ambassador there, after an incident in which she allegedly slapped a shopkeeper.Footage from a security camera emerged online this week from a clothing store.It shows a woman slapping a shopkeeper who had tried to stop her from approaching another worker.They had suspected she was trying to leave the shop with an item of clothing she had not paid for. Police who were dispatched at scene identified her as Xiang Xueqiu, the wife of the Belgian ambassador, according to an officer at the local police station. Police say they received a complaint over an alleged assault.But since then, the police have not been able to contact Xiang, saying it was because she was in a hospital. Reuters was unable to identify which hospital and could not immediately reach her for comment. The Belgian embassy in Seoul confirmed Xiang had been hospitalized but made no further comment. South Korea's foreign ministry told Reuters it had urged the Belgian embassy to cooperate on the matter and said it would take appropriate measure based on the police investigation.

  • De-coupling from China would be the wrong way to go, Germany warns

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The European Union needs to engage with China despite many differences instead of opting for a more isolationist approach, Germany said on Wednesday. "In the EU, we have been describing China as a partner, competitor and systemic rival at the same time," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said ahead of a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

  • The US and UK lead the world's coronavirus vaccinations - but they may struggle to reach herd immunity if they reopen too soon

    More contagious variants and vaccine skepticism could still pose a barrier to herd immunity, scientists said.

  • The lawyer who pointed his gun at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis is considering running for Senate

    Mark McCloskey told Politico he was considering running to represent Missouri in the US Senate. Sen. Roy Blunt is not seeking reelection in 2022.

  • A submarine with 53 crew members on board has disappeared off the coast of Bali

    The KRI Nanggala-402 submarine was taking part in a torpedo drill off Bali when it went off the grid, with 53 crew members on board.

  • Iran provides Yemen's Houthis 'lethal' support, U.S. official says

    NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran's support for Yemen's Houthi movement is "quite significant and it's lethal," U.S. special envoy on Yemen Tim Lenderking said on Wednesday, as he called a battle for Yemen's gas-rich Marib region the single biggest threat to peace efforts. Lenderking told U.S. lawmakers that Iran supports the Houthis in several ways including through training, providing lethal support and helping them "fine tune" their drone and missile programs.

  • What's next for Derek Chauvin?

    The former Minneapolis police officer is being held in a single cell away from the general population in Minnesota's most secure prison as he awaits sentencing for the murder of George Floyd.

  • Thousands of Russians take to the streets in support of Alexei Navalny

    Thousands of supporters of jailed opposition figure Alexei Navalny took to the streets across Russia on Wednesday evening in a final bid to secure his freedom amid reports that he was in a “critical” condition. Hundreds of demonstrators packed the main thoroughfare across from the Kremlin, chanting “Navalny” and “We need changes!” just a few hundred meters from Russia’s seat of power. Black-clad riot police put on a formidable show of force, with hundreds of officers in full gear lining the curb throughout the capital, but largely stood by and watched, a significant contrast to the violence of previous demonstrations.

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Vladimir Putin issues 'stark warning' to US, NATO

    Top US military commanders 'seriously worried' over new threats of nuclear weapons from adversaries; FOX News' Jennifer Griffin reports on 'Special Report'