‘Markie’s Law,’ bill aimed to keep violent inmates in jail longer, vetoed by Gov. Wolf

A bill named after a local boy, who police say was killed by a man who just got out of prison, was vetoed by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf.

“Markie’s Law” was named after Mark Mason, 8, of Lawrence County.

The bill would have delayed an inmate’s request for parole by two years if they were convicted of a violent crime.

Previous coverage>>> Father pushing for new parole law after 8-year-old son is killed, legislation heads to Harrisburg

In 2019, police said Keith Burley killed Mason during a domestic dispute. Burley was on parole and had just got out of prison.

The bill passed the state Senate and House by large majorities.

Wolf vetoed it, saying the legislation was “misguided and does not promote public safety.”

