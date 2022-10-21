Markiplier says his ‘ungodly’ $38 million annual income from YouTube feels ‘unfair’

Markiplier, one of YouTube’s highest-earning content creators, admitted that the "ungodly amount" of money he earns, which sits at around $38 million annually, “feels unfair.”

Markiplier, whose real name is Mark Fischbach, joined Logan Paul during a recent episode of the podcast “Impaulsive” to talk about his YouTube career and health.

During their conversation, Markiplier, who is of Korean descent, opens up about his finances and how much he earns in a year.

“I make an ungodly amount of money, and it feels unfair,” says Markiplier, who has over 33 million subscribers on YouTube.

“I'm open to talk about it because it just seems like such a cheat of the system to be able to have this much success, when really all I want to do is make content and inspire others to make content,” he continues. “But at the same time, it's something I can't deny, because to deny it would be a hypocritical thing to do."

Markiplier’s interview with Paul was not the first time the YouTuber opened up about his “unfathomable” earnings. While speaking to Smosh co-founder Anthony Padilla in May, Markiplier revealed that his channel had 17 billion views at the time, to which Padilla replied, “That is absolutely unfathomable.”

“It's just stupid when I have what I have, and I'm able to do what I do, and I'm able to eat, have a roof over my head, able to do whatever I want, whenever I want,” Markiplier tells Paul.

“The next thing I do is give it away to people that need it or try to invest in my friends to be able to lift them up, and hopefully they find success."

In a report released in January, Forbes listed Markiplier as the third-highest-earning YouTuber in the world, with MrBeast taking the top spot and Paul's brother, Jake Paul, in second place. Nielsen’s 2020 Asian American Report also listed the YouTuber as one of the two highest-earning Asian American content creators on YouTube at the time, alongside Evan Fong, also known as VanossGaming.

Although he started his YouTube career in 2012, Markiplier, a Hawaii native, did not start getting millions of views until 2014. In August of that year, he published a video about “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” which he dubbed the “scariest game in years.” The video has received over 105 million views as of this writing.

Watch Markiplier’s full interview with Logan Paul below.

Featured Image via IMPAULSIVE Clips

