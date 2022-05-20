Markleville man charged with two counts of child molesting

May 20—ANDERSON — A Markleville man has been arrested by the Madison County Sheriff's Department on two felony counts of child molesting.

Kenneth D. Myers, 47, was arrested this week on the counts of child molesting by fondling or inappropriate touching.

The Herald Bulletin does not report the names of alleged victims of child molesting.

Myers was released from the Madison County jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Kim Stigall with the Sheriff's Department, the alleged incidents involved two girls under the age of 11.

Stigall attended a forensic interview in Richmond where the two girls said Myers fondled them several times over the past two years.

The girls said during the interview the alleged incidents took place when a woman at the residence was either at work, sleeping or in another room.

The girls told a family member about the alleged fondling while on a vacation trip to Ohio.

During an interview with Stigall, Myers denied the allegations.

