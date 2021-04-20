Markleville man sentenced to 6 years in 2019 fatal accident

Apr. 20—ANDERSON — A Markleville man charged with the death of an Anderson man in Hancock County has been sentenced to six years.

Jonathan Jacobi, 37, was sentenced Monday in Hancock Superior Court 1 under terms of a plea agreement entered into last July.

At the time of sentencing one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury was dismissed.

Special Judge Robert Sirk sentenced Jacobi to six years on his guilty plea to a Level 4 charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury.

Judge Sirk ordered four years served, followed by two years of formal probation with the first year to be served on home detention.

Jacobi was charged in connection with the July 26, 2019, death of Terry Huff, 67, who was riding a bicycle on Indiana 234 in Hancock County.

Jacobi reached a plea agreement with the Hancock County Prosecutor's Office.

The plea agreement called for a sentence of up to six years, with a cap of four years to be executed in prison.

Jacobi was arrested July 29 and was released from the Hancock County Jail after posting a $7,500 bond.

Huff was found in a grassy ditch, according to a press release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department. Deputies said the driver who struck Huff did not stop after the crash to render aid.

In the probable cause affidavit, Hancock County Deputy Christie McFarland said she found at the scene several pieces of debris that appeared to come from a headlight and piece of plastic with an identification number stamped on it.

McFarland observed tire marks that appeared to swerve on the north side of the road and then back into the westbound travel lane.

Footage from a nearby residential surveillance camera showed a white Ford pickup truck in the area pulling a trailer with a tractor on it minutes before the first 911 call was received.

Deputies identified the vehicle by the piece of plastic stamped with the identification number and later found the vehicle at a collision repair shop.

Jacobi reportedly told the repair shop that his truck was struck while it was parked on the side of a road at a job site and that he didn't want to file an insurance claim.

When questioned by deputies, Jacobi said he was driving on Ind. 234 and had fallen asleep and didn't think he had struck anything but later noticed the damage to the truck, according to the affidavit.

Jacobi said he thought he struck a mailbox and didn't have an explanation for not contacting police. He denied any knowledge of striking a bicyclist.

He later admitted to knowing he struck a bicyclist but kept driving because he was scared, McFarland wrote in the affidavit.

Huff was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis suffering from multiple fractures and was placed on life support. He died of his injuries on Aug. 4, 2019.

