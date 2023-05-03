Markley faces 40 years in prison for human trafficking, sexual exploitation

General Manager and partial owner of Inside Golf Mike Schmid says he and his fellow partners are devastated with the recent arrest of partner Carl Markley. Markley, 44, is facing charges of sexual exploitation, human trafficking, two counts of pimping and two counts of prostitution after originally being apprehended on April 28 in the North Grand Mall.

"We are working to remove him from our ownership group entirely," Schmid said. "This is a difficult time for all of us. It has really blindsided us. But I just want to say, and really, this is from the bottom of my heart, we stand with the Ames community no matter what happens."

Carl Markley, an owner of Inside Golf at the North Grand Mall in Ames is charged with multiple felonies as of May 2, 2023.

Markley was charged by Ames police last Friday following an "extensive investigation" for sexual exploitation. Additional charges for human trafficking and prostitution were filed Monday after a search of Markley's home and business revealed more evidence.

Markley is a registered nurse practitioner in Ames. According to an email sent to parents from Julious Lawson, superintendent of the Ames Community School District, Markley played a role in the yearly middle school and high school athletic physicals. The district is encouraging parents to speak to their children who may have had a physical exam from Markley as early as 2014.

Markley is out on bail after paying a total of $130,000 over the course of two days - bonding out Monday following his charges of sexual exploitation before bonding out again Tuesday after the human trafficking charges were imposed.

What are the details of the charges?

Ames police officers detailed in a criminal complaint that Markley had allegedly been committing acts of prostitution by deceiving and defrauding individuals causing them to engage in paid sexual acts, a time frame that dates back 15 years.

Investigators have interviewed more than 10 individuals and suspect additional victims, a criminal complaint states.

Markley allegedly recruited victims to participate in sex acts in exchange for money and other things of value, according to court documents. Markley allegedly provided locations as well as arranged dates and times for the sex acts to occur. Investigators conducted search warrants at Markley's residence and businesses and located documents across a 15-year span, dating back to 2008 through 2023, suggesting he has been allegedly engaging in commercial sexual for an extended period.

Story continues

Detectives also located several electronic devices during their investigation, including a hidden camera clock and pen seized from Markley's residence, the original criminal complaint said.

Detectives located a commercial pornographic video from malephysicals.com upon analysis of the devices, depicting doctor models conducting sex acts with patient models in a clinical setting. Device web history also shows Markley searched "tween" porn sites. On a separate device, detectives located multiple thumbnail images of individuals taken by covert means in Markley's clinic. One image is of a minor with their genitals exposed.

Carl Markley, an owner of Perfect Games in Ames is charged with multiple felonies as of May 2, 2023.

In April of this year, the minor verified the image was of them as a teenager. The victim had been told by Markley that they needed a physical examination in order to work at Markley's business. Markley allegedly inappropriately touched the victim during the appointment while allegedly knowing the act was being photographed and/or filmed and preserved.

Investigators have also interviewed a person who stated in criminal complaints that Markley paid for sexual acts at AmericInn by Wyndham in Ames on SE 16th Street in August 2021. Markley allegedly chose the location and paid for the room.

Investigators found signed documents by the victim to support the prostitution claims after a search of Markley's home and businesses.

What's happening to Markley's businesses?

The majority owners of Inside Golf are restructuring their ownership plan with a goal of removing Markley from the business, Schmid said, while he and his partners are also working "with the right people to make sure the business is safe for all patrons of the company."

The entertainment venue, located at North Grand Mall in Ames, offers indoors golf, axe throwing, alcohol and food. The business is open for regular hours, Schmid said.

Markley is a minority shareholder and not part of the daily operations. There are seven people involved in ownership, Schmid said.

"For myself, as general manager, I can say we stand with the Ames community. Everything we have been and have done has been for the Ames community," Schmid said. "We hope to do that for everyone. We need to stand together and build each other up."

Markley is also a partial owner of Perfect Games in Ames. Management at Perfect Games declined comment other than saying they, too, are open for regular business hours.

What could happen next?

Markley's sexual exploitation charge is a Class C felony. Pimping is a Class D felony, prostitution is an aggravated misdemeanor and human trafficking is a Class D felony.

The 44-year old could be facing a maximum of up to 37 years in prison if found guilty of all charges and could face tens of thousands of dollars in fines and court fees.

The Ames Police Department said the investigation is ongoing. The department is asking that anyone with information on Markley or the case to call Sgt. Blake Marshall at 515-239-5230 or Detective Brook McPherson at 515-239-5313. Information can also be brought forward through the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533.

How to seek help if you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault

The Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which serves all 99 counties in Iowa. To locate a program near you, visit icadv.org.

The Iowa Victims Service Call Center. It provides free, confidential resources for anyone experiencing domestic violence. Advocates are available 24/7 at 1-800-770-1650, or text IOWAHELP to 20121. To learn more, visit the center's website at survivorshelp.org.

The Safe at Home program run by the Iowa Secretary of State's Office, which provides substitute addresses, mail-forwarding services and confidential voter registration for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking, stalking or other violent crimes. To learn more, visit safeathome.iowa.gov.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Or text START to 88788. Learn more at thehotline.org.

The Love is Respect Teen Dating Violence Hotline at 1-866-9474. It also can be reached by texting LOVEIS to 22522. Learn more at loveisrespect.org.

The Iowa Coalition against Sexual Assault has resources and support for victims. If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, you are not alone. Help is available through the Iowa Victim Service Hotline at 1-800-770-1650 or text IOWAHELP to 20121.

Teresa Kay Albertson covers politics, crime, courts and local government in Ames and central Iowa for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register. Reach her on Twitter @TeresaAlberts11 and at talbertson@registermedia.com, 515-419-6098.

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Ames police identify 10 victims in human trafficking investigation