Marks & Spencer blames Brexit as it closes 11 French stores

·2 min read
M&amp;S store in Paris
M&S store in Paris

Marks & Spencer has said it is closing 11 of its French stores because of problems supplying them with fresh and chilled foods since Brexit.

The UK retail giant said all 11 franchise stores it operated with partner SFH in France would shut "over the coming months".

M&S said supply chain problems since Brexit had made it "near impossible" to maintain standards of food supply.

Nine M&S stores run at French travel hubs will continue to operate.

"M&S has a long history of serving customers in France and this is not a decision we or our partner SFH have taken lightly," said Paul Friston, M&S managing director of international.

"However, as things stand today, the supply chain complexities in place following the UK's exit from the European Union now make it near impossible for us to serve fresh and chilled products to customers to the high standards they expect, resulting in an ongoing impact to the performance of our business.

"With no workable alternative for the High Street stores, we have agreed with SFH to close all 11 franchised stores."

The shops will close by the end of 2021, the retailer said.

Its French online operation, which sells mainly clothing and home products, will not be affected by the closures.

Czech changes

M&S stores in French airports, as well as those in railway and Metro stations, are run by Lagardere Travel Retail and are unaffected by this decision.

M&S said its discussions with Lagardere on a sustainable future business model continued to make good progress.

"Today's announcement is the latest change to the structure of our European businesses following the UK's exit from the European Union," the retailer said.

"In April earlier this year, we announced the reconfiguration of our food business in Czech Republic, removing the sale of all fresh and chilled products from stores, and instead doubling our ranges of frozen and ambient products.

"This removed the ongoing supply chain risks to our business and the knock-on impact on limiting availability for customers in our stores."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Judge strikes down Ruthie's Law, says it's "unlawful, unconstitutional and unenforceable"

    Ruthie's Law was created to help protect senior citizens in nursing homes. The law is named after Ruth Murray, she was a resident at Emerald South Nursing Home in Buffalo. In 2016 she died after a fight with a resident.

  • Head of Islamic State in Sahara killed by French troops - Macron

    President Emmanuel Macron calls the killing of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi a "major success".

  • U.K. to Probe Extent of Country’s Food Supply-Chain Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is starting an investigation into just how badly labor shortages, Brexit and surging commodity prices are hurting the country’s food industry.A lack of key workers such as truck drivers is pushing businesses toward losses and causing knock-on issues for consumers, said Neil Parish, chair of the Environmental, Food and Rural Affairs Committee. In a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel, he highlighted livestock stuck on farms due to meat-processing bottlenecks an

  • France calls killing of Islamic State leader big victory

    France killed the leader of Islamic State in the Greater Sahara because the group attacked French aid workers, African civilians and U.S. troops, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the Sahel. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi overnight. According to Macron's office, al-Sahrawi personally ordered the killing of six French aid workers and their Nigerien colleagues last year, and his group was behind a 2017 attack that killed U.S. and Niger military personnel.

  • Latest: Malaysia reopens resort island as vaccinations rise

    Hundreds of holiday-makers flocked to Malaysia’s northern resort island of Langkawi as it reopened Thursday to fully vaccinated travelers. Langkawi is the first holiday destination in the country to welcome visitors as part of a domestic tourism bubble. If successful, it could see other holiday destinations following suit in a bid to revive the economy.

  • Pepsi to slash plastic use in sustainability push

    PepsiCo wants to cut back on the use of new plastic and plans to expand its Soda-Stream sparkling water business as part of that strategy.The drinks and snacks giant announced a goal Wednesday to reduce new plastic use per serving by half - across all of its brands by 2030, and use 50 percent recycled content in all its plastic packing.The initiative called "pep+" is a response to growing calls from consumers, clients and climate change advocates to fight plastic waste.Its main rival Coca-Cola already has plans to sell bottles that are fully made from recycled plastic in the United States.According to a Greenpeace report, Coke generates over 100 billion bottles of single-use plastic each year, while PepsiCo - with everything from its plastic drinks bottles to plastic snacks bags - uses 2.3 million metric tonnes of plastic over the same period.PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta told Reuters in an interview that by scaling up the SodaStream do-it-yourself sparkling water business it bought in 2018, that in part could help reduce the use of more than 200 billion plastic bottles by 2030.Sodastream makes machines and refillable cylinders that let users make their own soda or carbonate water drinks at home.