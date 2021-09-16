Marks & Spencer blames Brexit for store closures in France

·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — British retailer Marks & Spencer said Thursday that it will close 11 of its stores in France, mainly in Paris, as a result of fresh and chilled food supply issues related to Britain's departure from the European Union.

The group blamed Brexit disruption to exports to Europe for its decision to shut all franchised shops with partner SFH in France.

“M&S has a long history of serving customers in France and this is not a decision we or our partner SFH have taken lightly,” said Paul Friston, managing director of M&S International.

“However, as things stand today, the supply chain complexities in place following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union, now make it near impossible for us to serve fresh and chilled products to customers to the high standards they expect, resulting in an ongoing impact to the performance of our business," he added.

The stores are set to close by the end of the year.

M&S said it remains in discussions with partner Lagardere Travel Retail over its remaining nine French stores based at airports and railway stations, which it said continue to trade as normal.

Its website in France, which mainly sells clothing and home products, remains unaffected, the group added.

Previously, M&S restructured its Czech business in April following Brexit, removing all fresh and chilled products from the stores and doubling ranges of frozen and longer-life ambient products.

Britain formally left the EU in January 2020, but remained within its economic orbit until the start of this year, when a new, much looser free trade agreement took hold. Under the new trading arrangements, there are no tariffs or quotas on exports to the EU.

However, there are an array of regulatory requirements, particularly with regard to food standards, that make exporting certain products, such as British staples like sausages, pork pies and sandwiches more difficult, if not impossible.

Trade between Britain and the EU has been further complicated by coronavirus restrictions as well as a shortage of drivers that is partly due to the pandemic but also to Brexit, as many drivers opted to leave the U.K. when freedom of movement came to an end at the start of the year.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso' lead field in second pandemic-era Emmy Awards

    "We do have some people wanting to dial in, and we understand that," Maury McIntyre, president of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, told Variety this week. Last year, the Emmys was held virtually with celebrities joining remotely from homes, gardens and hotel rooms around the world rather than the usual in-person event for more than 4,000 people. "Ted Lasso," a heartwarming comedy about a fish-out-of-water American coaching a struggling British soccer team, and British royal series "The Crown," are expected to be some of the beneficiaries this year.

  • Judge seeks arrest of ex-minister charged in Beirut blast

    The lead judge investigating Lebanon’s massive port explosion last year issued an arrest warrant Thursday for a former government minister who failed to appear for questioning, the state-run National News agency reported. Youssef Fenianos, the former public works minister, is one of a number of former government officials who have declined to appear before investigating judge Tarek Bitar. Bitar has charged Fenianos and three other former senior government officials with intentional killing and negligence that led to the deaths of more than 200 people in the blast and over 6,000 wounded.

  • Factbox - Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * About 3,000 health workers who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have been suspended in France, the health minister said. * The number of daily coronavirus-related deaths in Ukraine exceeded 100 over the past 24 hours for the first time since early June, health ministry data showed. * Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would have to spend "a few days" in self-isolation after dozens of people in his entourage fell ill with COVID-19, the TASS news agency reported.

  • Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert reaches settlement with man he abused as teenager

    Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert reaches settlement with man he abused as teenager

  • ‘We Weren’t Passive’: Lamborghini’s New CEO of Americas on Success During Covid and the Road Ahead

    Andrea Baldi is ready to take on the biggest challenge of his career, in the marque’s most important region.

  • Marks & Spencer blames Brexit as it closes 11 French stores

    Brexit has made it "near impossible" for it to supply fresh and chilled products to France, the retailer says.

  • The GOP is using the format of Trump's election lies in the California gubernatorial recall, but it's unclear how it will work in the Golden State

    "In Trump's head, there are only two outcomes: elections that his side wins and elections that are rigged." Jim Newton told Insider.

  • How Morocco's king dealt a blow to political Islam

    Shocking election results reveal how King Mohammed VI has survived the Arab Spring and its aftermath.

  • U.S. Marine wounded in Kabul attack gives eyewitness account

    U.S. Marine Major Ben Sutphen was just 15 feet away when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb last month near an entrance to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

  • Taiwan plans $9 billion boost in arms spending, warns of 'severe threat'

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan proposed on Thursday extra defence spending of T$240 billion ($8.69 billion) over the next five years, including on new missiles, as it warned of an urgent need to upgrade weapons in the face of a "severe threat" from giant neighbour China. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has made modernising the armed forces - well-armed but dwarfed by China's - and increasing defence spending a priority, especially as Beijing ramps up its military and diplomatic pressure against the island it claims as "sacred" Chinese territory. The new money, which comes on top of planned military spending of T$471.7 billion for 2022, will need to be approved by parliament where Tsai's ruling party has a large majority, meaning its passage should be smooth.

  • A Nigerian oil palm startup raised $4 million to build a “smart” factory

    In most cases, the Nigerian farmer cracks palm nuts with large stones, an inefficient process that makes eventual finished goods more expensive. Nigeria-based startup Releaf intends to solve this problem by processing produce from farmers, and also delivering the oil to food manufacturers.

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halts EV project with China's Byton - Nikkei

    "The [Byton] project is not officially terminated yet, but it is very challenging to proceed at this moment," one of the sources told Nikkei Asia. Foxconn said in January that the Apple assembler and the Nanjing Economic and Technological Development Zone had agreed to start building electric sport-utility vehicles in 2022 for Byton.

  • Golden Cross for Bitcoin (BTC) – Continuation of Bull Run or False Signal?

    The golden cross is one of the most popular traditional technical indicators that signals the continuation of a long-term bull market. Today it happens for the first time on the Bitcoin (BTC) chart in 2021.

  • Wall Street sees as much as 70% upside for these highly rated energy stocks in rally mode

    Crude oil shot up more than 3% in only one day amid rising demand and a supply disruption, while many oil and gas stocks were up even more.

  • China will punish its own companies if they break laws in the Democratic Republic of Congo

    Following the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s suspension of Chinese companies over illegal activities, Beijing said it will impose sanctions on the businesses if they are found guilty. It is rare for China to condemn the activities of its own companies in Africa and elsewhere, despite existing accusations of illegal operations, human rights abuses and environmental violations. China has a strong presence in the DRC’s mining sector, with its companies having invested heavily in the central African country’s abundant copper and cobalt resources.

  • Europe’s energy crisis goes from bad to worse as Dutch and U.K. natural gas prices see double-digit gains

    Europe’s energy crisis deepened on Wednesday, with natural gas futures in Europe and the U.K. soaring by double digits, while a fire at a electricity converter station that connected France to England. European benchmark natural gas prices have soared 287% year to date, driven by a shortage of supplies from Russia, which is using more of its own natural gas; a lack of U.S. supply due to hurricanes disrupting refineries; a heat wave in the U.K. and elsewhere that has disrupted wind power; and hurricanes knocking out supplies from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

  • Nigerian agritech startup Releaf secures $4.2M to scale its food processing technology

    The distance between their farms and the nearest processor is key for smallholder farmers who need to process their crops. With distance and logistics problems, farmers' crops can go bad and when factories buy them, it affects their processing yields and price. Farmers, witnessing post-harvest loss, also get paid less and miss the opportunity to invest in their crops production.

  • Brussels bids to centralise control of EU microchip industry

    Ursula von der Leyen is seeking to take command of a centralised European microchip industry and prevent competition between countries as Brussels extends its reach into tech manufacturing.

  • Stray Balloon Triggers Chip-Making Outage at Infineon Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- One of German auto chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG’s most important manufacturing sites was forced to shut down after a power outage, potentially exacerbating a global semiconductor supply crunch.The city of Dresden suffered a large-scale power disruption for 20 minutes from around 2 p.m. on Monday, and Infineon’s factory there came to a complete halt, a spokesperson said via email. Production resumed on Tuesday evening. The company did not quantify the impact.The outage is unr

  • OPEC Takes a More Bullish View of the Oil Market in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- There’s going to be an oil-supply crunch in the summer of 2022. At least that’s the latest view from the analysts at OPEC, and it stands in stark contrast to the other major forecasting agencies. The International Energy Agency, the U.S. Energy Information Administration and the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries all increased their assessments of global oil demand growth next year. But while the increases made by the IEA and EIA were modest, the oil producer group’s re