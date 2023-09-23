Marks & Spencer to revamp healthy snacks labelling over ‘meal for two’ portions confusion

MARKS & Spencer will revamp its labelling on “tiny” salad pots - after complaints it was misleading to suggest they served two people.

The Telegraph reported in August that shoppers were baffled that a range of lunchtime snacks, despite weighing as little as 180g, or about “eight mouthfuls”, were labelled as a meal for two.

Experts said the move appeared to be an attempt to make the meals appear healthier than they are.

By saying a pack serves two, rather than one, supermarkets can halve the amount of calories, fat, saturates, sugar and salt that are displayed on the front of packs, since they do this “per portion”.

M&S claimed that the pots were designed as side salads to be shared - even though they are routinely sold as part of lunchtime meal deals with crisps and a drink.

But Which? - the consumer watchdog - and dieticians accused the store of being misleading, as did customers.

Now, M&S says it will be made clear on-pack that the salads can also serve one as a main meal as well as two as a side. Nutritional information will also be displayed per 100g on the front too.

Marks & Spencer said it always wanted to make labels as clear as possible

Which? welcomed the move by M&S - congratulating it for listening to concerns.

Musician Andrea Smith, 35, had spotted the tactic after buying an M&S bang bang noodle slaw, £2.80 for a 180g pack, in the “food to go” section at a train station.

She said the front of the pack had a calorie count of just over 100 and under 5g of fat.

Ms Smith, of east London, said: “I was thinking, ‘This is a great meal for so few calories’. But then I saw it said ‘serves two’. It was actually more than 9g of fat and 210 calories. I can’t imagine I’d split this tiny salad with another person. I ate it in about eight forkfuls at most.”

‘It’s nice when companies listen’

After hearing of the move by M&S, she said: “It’s nice when companies listen. It was confusing but this should help make it a bit easier for busy people like me trying to be healthy while grabbing food on the go.”

An M&S spokesman said: “We always want our labelling to be as clear as possible so customers can make informed choices. Following feedback, we are updating the serving and nutritional information on-pack to make it clear that these salads can serve one and be enjoyed for lunch, as well as serve two as a side dish. Around three-quarters of M&S salads are Eat Well, meaning they meet criteria developed in consultation with the British Nutrition Foundation.”

