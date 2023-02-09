How Marks & Spencer won back the middle classes - with John Lewis stuck in flux

Hannah Boland
·6 min read
M&amp;S - The Telegraph
M&S - The Telegraph

When Birmingham wanted a showpiece retailer to anchor the shopping centre above the redeveloped New Street station, it turned to John Lewis.

“Today sends a clear message that John Lewis is firmly committed to the British High Street,” then managing director Andy Street said at the opening of the Birmingham store almost ten years ago.

Meanwhile, arch rival Marks & Spencer was struggling to keep pace, resorting to what it called “the drug of discounting” to get shoppers through the doors after years of failed turnaround attempts.

Yet today John Lewis's Grand Central store is closed – and M&S is gaining momentum.

Marks & Spencer is now forecast to leapfrog John Lewis in the rankings of Britain’s biggest retailers – a symbolic changing of the guard between two of the country's most iconic brands.

M&amp;S - The Telegraph
M&S - The Telegraph

Trade publication Retail Week has predicted that M&S could overtake John Lewis Partnership (JLP), which also owns Waitrose, to become the nation’s seventh largest retailer by sales before the end of this year.

The shift is a tale of both stalling momentum at John Lewis and accelerating momentum at arch rival M&S.

The two businesses have been vying for high street dominance since the late 1800s. Both have department stores and grocery businesses.

In recent years, both have faced similar challenges: a battle to stay relevant with new generations, a struggle to adapt to online, and pressure to radically revamp their businesses in the face of stalling growth.

Prior to the pandemic, John Lewis seemed to be the stronger of the two.

After almost two decades of decline, M&S ignominiously dropped out of the FTSE 100 in 2019. The company had become short-hand for corporate dysfunction and drift.

Yet that same year, John Lewis posted its first ever half-year loss in a sign that trouble was brewing. 12 months later John Lewis cut its staff bonus for the first time since 1953.

Meanwhile, green shoots were appearing at M&S. Steve Rowe, who took charge in 2016, announced M&S’s first profit upgrade this century in 2021.

Stuart Machin, who took over from Rowe last year, has supercharged the turnaround effort.

Last month, Machin said the retailer had achieved its highest market share in clothing and home in seven years.

Machin - Oliver Dixon
Machin - Oliver Dixon

This has not come easily. While a favourite for women seeking sleepwear and underwear, M&S has struggled to convince shoppers its clothing was anything more than functional.

Then in early 2021, M&S announced it would start selling outside brands in its stores, stocking Hobbs, Seasalt, White Stuff and Nobody’s Child. Experts say this has helped draw people to its stores and boost sales.

M&S has “certainly moved itself into a much better place,” says Clive Black, an analyst at stockbroker Shore Capital.

“M&S have been trying to get the right stores in the right location - actually just as John Lewis has been doing – but it feels like it is further on in the journey and is actually now coming out the other side of that work,” he said.

M&S recently announced that it will in fact be opening stores once again, rolling out 20 new shops across the UK, including five in former Debenhams stores.

M&amp;S - The Telegraph
M&S - The Telegraph

JLP, meanwhile, has been criticised for not taking a more radical approach. The company closed 16 locations during the pandemic but still has 332 supermarkets and 34 department stores. Running costs are climbing as inflation runs rampant and JLP warned in early December that it was on course to go around £18m over budget on its energy bill.

Dame Sharon White, who has been chairman of JLP since 2019, has said John Lewis must “adapt or die”.

However, plans to reinvent the business may prove a distraction. JLP wants 40pc of its profits to come from outside of retail by 2040 from ventures such as renting out property and offering financial services. These are areas in which it has comparatively little experience.

At the same time, the company’s brand is in flux. For years it was seen as aspirational, the shop to trade up to when the Ikea furniture was junked. However, the company has been pushing into cheaper segments of the market with its Anyday range, which has been one of John Lewis’s bright spots.

Last year the department store dropped its “Never knowingly undersold” pledge, one of the most famous mottos in British retail, and JLP confirmed this week it is looking for a new agency to work on its closely-watched Christmas ad for the first time in 14 years.

Efforts to diversify away from retail and relaunch the brand come as John Lewis’s core market – the middle classes – face their biggest income squeeze in decades.

Unlike M&S, John Lewis stocks expensive items like furniture and TVs, which are “unhelpful in the recessionary climate”, says independent retail analyst Nick Bubb.

White - Paul Grover/The Telegraph
White - Paul Grover/The Telegraph

Meanwhile, Waitrose is also under pressure. The supermarket’s market share slipped to 3.9pc in the 12 weeks to January 28, according to NielsenIQ’s latest grocery figures, compared to 4.2pc this time last year.

Waitrose is in the difficult position of competing more closely with the likes of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and, increasingly, Aldi and Lidl.

Shore Capital’s Black says: “There's something about Waitrose at the moment that just isn't connecting with its customer base. Whether it’s because they think it's too expensive, or the assortment isn't what people want... Clearly shoppers are seeing something which means that Waitrose is working for them. I’d imagine the gap will actually widen between M&S and Waitrose.”

M&S has had success with groceries in recent years and reached 3.7pc market share at the start of the year, already within striking distance of Waitrose. NielsenIQ’s Mike Watkins says he expects M&S’s share to keep growing, as it opens its new stores and “in particular larger food halls open over the next couple of years”.

Despite gloomy industry forecasts, inside JLP there is a sense that the business is on the right track. Executives are expecting it to record higher growth than Retail Week forecasts.

A John Lewis spokesman said: “We are focused on delighting our customers, by providing quality products at great value combined with fantastic service from our Partners, who own the business.”

Like it or not however, the stalking horse of M&S is hounding John Lewis forward – and may yet win the race.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden skirts Trump references in Jan. 6, Paul Pelosi remarks

    President Biden skirted directly referencing former President Trump as he noted rising political violence, including a recent attack against Paul Pelosi, saying that democracy “must not be a partisan issue.” “For the last few years our democracy has been threatened, attacked, and put at risk. Put to the test here, in this very room, on…

  • 'Sticky' inflation could mean more rate rises - Jamie Dimon

    STORY: From a peak of nearly 7% in June, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation stood at 5% in December - well above its 2% target but heading steadily downward. “Inflation may not come down like people think,” said Dimon, who added that the war in Ukraine and its impact on trade and global politics is still a major concern.

  • As illegal pot dispensaries thrive, NYC goes after landlords

    In a renewed push to snuff out New York City's thriving illegal cannabis market, Mayor Eric Adams and Manhattan's top prosecutor announced Tuesday that they would go after landlords who allow hundreds of illicit shops to operate. During a news conference with the mayor, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said his office has sent notices to more than 400 smoke shops that illegally sell cannabis, warning them of potential eviction proceedings. It was the latest effort by authorities to force the closure of illegal dispensaries that could undermine the state's nascent legal cannabis market, which began rolling out in recent months and is expected to quickly grow as more state-sanctioned shops open.

  • Engine flies out of Jeep during crash and hits SUV on SC interstate, officials say

    The Jeep driver had “traumatic injuries” after the crash on I-95, officials said.

  • Indian government asks people to hug cows on Valentine's Day

    India’s government-run animal welfare department has appealed to citizens to mark Valentine’s Day this year not as a celebration of romance but as "Cow Hug Day” to better promote Hindu values. The Animal Welfare Board of India said Wednesday that “hugging cows will bring emotional richness and increase individual and collective happiness.” Devout Hindus, who worship cows as holy, say the Western holiday goes against traditional Indian values.

  • China's demand for Africa's donkeys is rising. Why it's time to control the trade

    Women walk with their donkeys in Ethiopia's Amhara region. Buena Vista Images/GettyImagesIn recent years, there’s been a huge, rising demand for donkey hides in China, where they are used to make an ancient health-related product called ejiao. Ejiao is made from collagen that’s been extracted from donkey hides mixed with herbs and other ingredients to create medicinal and health consumer products. It’s believed to have properties that strengthen the blood, stop bleeding and improve the quality o

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Fabrics/Garments

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the best fabrics/garments. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Best Fabrics/Garments. The Textile Industry: An Analysis The global textile industry is one of the largest sectors in the world. It consists of a host of […]

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    After a year where the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index fell 40%, many of the world's most valuable companies started 2023 at a disadvantage. The roller coaster ride many stocks have been on over the last year has highlighted the importance of investing in solid companies likely to grow in the long term, negating temporary headwinds. The tech industry is home to a wealth of growth stocks thanks to consistent development and innovation, making it the perfect place for a long-term investment.

  • Inside Germany’s industrial-sized effort to wean itself off Putin and Russian natural gas

    While the war in Ukraine rages on, the front lines for Europe’s biggest economy can be found in cities like Leuna and just offshore in the North Sea.

  • 16 Most Valuable Beverage Brands in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 16 most valuable beverage brands in the World. You can skip our industry overview and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Beverage Brands in the World. From the early 1900s, the beverage market was modestly equipped by some regional manufacturers that only had the capacity of supplying […]

  • Why Hold Strategy is Apt for Enterprise Products (EPD) Now

    Enterprise Products (EPD) has a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices.

  • Perfect storm or market manipulation? Why utilities say your gas bill spiked this winter

    Industry players testified to the CPUC Tuesday about the surge in natural gas prices across western states

  • Oil and copper prices are weakening despite China's reopening. It's a sign a global recession is coming but liquidity issues may also be at play, economists warn.

    "Oil prices never went up and copper prices are falling after the initial China reopening excitement fades. Global recession is coming," economist Robin Brooks said.

  • Saudi Arabia Unexpectedly Raises Oil Prices for Next Month

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonSaudi Arabia signaled it’s optimistic about oil demand by unexpectedly raising prices for customers in its main market of Asia, while also lifting those for E

  • This Semi private Jet Company Makes Luxury Air Travel As Affordable As Flying Economy

    Everything you need to know about flying on semi-private air carrier JSX.

  • BP chief insists he doesn’t care about rivals despite falling behind US players

    The chief executive of BP has confirmed plans to refocus the business on fossil fuels but denied the move was motivated by the comparatively better performance of US oil giants.

  • China's globalizing startups could be a boon to US cloud giants

    After quarters of rapid growth fueled by remote work, the cloud market is cooling down as businesses look for ways to curb cloud spending in post-COVID times and an uncertain economy. There is a silver lining -- U.S. cloud giants are getting business from Chinese internet firms that are looking to set up shop overseas. China's tech companies have been expanding abroad for decades, but many feel a new urgency to venture out amid growing competition and compliance risks at home (which you can read about in detail here, here and here).

  • Moral Rating Agency slams several U.S. companies over alleged Russia and Ukraine ‘double standards’

    Many U.S. companies are supporting Ukraine with aid while still maintaining a presence in Russia, researchers claim

  • Tellurian woos Indian investors for its Driftwood LNG project

    Tellurian Inc is continuing discussions with the Indian government and oil companies for investments in its Driftwood liquefied natural gas project in Louisiana, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday. "I can't get into the details of the conversations, but if you think through it, India needs LNG at the lowest possible costs," CEO Octavio Simoes told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week conference in Bengaluru. Houston, Texas-based Tellurian resumed talks with Indian oil and gas companies for investments in Driftwood LNG late last year.

  • Aerospace suppliers face cash squeeze amid long waits for payment

    Suppliers say they’re stuck between strict payment deadlines for raw materials and Boeing's historically long payment schedules.