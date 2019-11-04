Is Marksans Pharma (NSE:MARKSANS) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Marksans Pharma Limited (NSE:MARKSANS) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Marksans Pharma

What Is Marksans Pharma's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 Marksans Pharma had debt of ₹1.31b, up from ₹1.17b in one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹335.4m, its net debt is less, at about ₹972.8m.

NSEI:MARKSANS Historical Debt, November 4th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Marksans Pharma's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Marksans Pharma had liabilities of ₹2.33b due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹183.9m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹335.4m and ₹1.84b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total ₹338.5m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Marksans Pharma shares are worth a total of ₹6.32b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Marksans Pharma has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.78. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 11.3 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. In addition to that, we're happy to report that Marksans Pharma has boosted its EBIT by 51%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Marksans Pharma will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Over the last three years, Marksans Pharma reported free cash flow worth 9.1% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.