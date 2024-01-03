Marksville woman gets 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing from employer

A Marksville woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for defrauding her former employer.

Kayla Lachney, also known as Kayla Vead, was sentenced Dec. 22 by U.S. District Judge Dee Drell to the three years and three years of probation after serving her time. She also was ordered to pay restitution of $388,946.82 to the Rapides Council on Aging.

The non-profit agency with headquarters on Chester Street in Alexandria provides home care for senior citizens, as well as meals and some assistance through various programs.

Lachney, 41, was the bookkeeper for the agency since about July 2018. But officials alleged she was writing checks that went into her personal bank accounts instead of to Rapides Council vendors.

A nine-count indictment issued against her in September 2022 alleged she also committed bankruptcy fraud while stealing funds from the agency. A news release from the U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana issued Wednesday stated that Lachney issued one council check to herself on Sept. 11, 2019, for $4,700.

Another check was issued in August 2020 to Lachney for $1,800, it reads. In all, she wrote more than 170 checks to herself from the agency's account between January 2019 and December 2021, reads the indictment.

The checks were in addition to her regular paychecks, reads the news release.

"During her three-year scheme, Lachney wrongfully obtained over $100,000 each year on average and used those funds to establish businesses such as Southern Sass Closet and Kay’s Bridal Boutique," reads the release.

The indictment also accused Lachney of using the non-profit's credit card for unauthorized transactions and of paying her and her spouse's cellphone bills with agency funds

She must report to prison by Jan. 31, according to online court records.

Lachney pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud July 20. The remaining seven counts in the indictment against her were dropped.

