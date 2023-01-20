Who is Markus Spaker? Officer recalls being first at scene of Brighton ax murder

Markus Spaker was the Town of Brighton police officer who first found Cathy Krauseneck murdered in her bed with an ax in her head on Feb. 19, 1982.

Spaker was on road patrol when he received the call about a possible homicide at a Del Rio home in Brighton. He went to the home and, as he walked to the bedroom where the corpse lay, James Krauseneck Jr., Cathy's husband, pushed by him and Spaker had to restrain him.

“I was tussling with (Krauseneck) to keep him out of going back in the room," Spaker testified at a pretrial hearing. He said he did not want the crime scene tainted.

Another officer pulled his service revolver but Spaker was able to calm Krauseneck and convince the other officer to holster his weapon.

Retired Brighton Police Officer Markus Spaker

At trial, Spaker testified about the grisly discovery in the second-floor bedroom.

"It was pretty horrific," he said. "I had to catch my breath and I decided I had to make sure this person was deceased."

Spaker told how he lifted the blanker from the feet of Cathy Krauseneck because he did not want to risk disturbing the evidence from the single ax blow.

Spaker was with the Brighton police for 21 years with, starting in 1977 and retiring in 1999. He worked road patrol and as an investigator.

Interviewed by WHEC-TV after his testimony at trial, Spaker said of his testimony: "It was cathartic in a way because for 40½ years I’ve had to think about this and it’s haunted me for a long time.”

Spaker was also interviewed by Dateline NBC for its two-hour episode on the Brighton ax murder.

