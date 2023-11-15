Markwayne Mullin defends Senate fight, remains open to punching or getting a cup of coffee with union boss

WASHINGTON - Sen. Markwayne Mullin said it's an Oklahoma thing.

The Sooner State Republican nearly came to blows with union boss Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, during a Senate committee hearing Tuesday.

In a Wednesday interview, Mullin defended his actions, claiming in Oklahoma "you don't run your mouth" like he claims O'Brien did online.

A quarrel started Tuesday during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing after Mullin read aloud tweets that O’Brien posted in June, calling Mullin a “clown” and “fraud” who “pretends like he’s self made.” The back-and-forth led to Mullin inviting O'Brien to a physical altercation, and committee chairman Sen. Bernie Sanders intervening.

In an interview with Newxmax on Wednesday, Mullin said, “You know, some people are real strong behind a keypad, but when they get called out, it’s completely different.”

“People ask me too, ‘Is this becoming of a U.S. senator?’ I was like, ‘I’m a guy from Oklahoma first.’ In Oklahoma, you don’t run your mouth like that and if you do run your mouth like that, you’re expected to be called out on it,” Mullin said.

He added, “It’s silly. It’s stupid. But every now and then, you need to get punched in the face.”

FILE - Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., attends NCAA Wrestling Championships, March 18, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla. A Tuesday hearing in the Senate devolved into an angry confrontation between Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma and International Brotherhood of Teamsters President Sean O’Brien. Mullin challenged the Teamsters leader to “stand your butt up” and settle longstanding differences right there in the room. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

When asked whether there were any Senate rules that allowed for “two consenting adults” to “duke it out,” Mullin claimed that lawmakers used to be able to “cane,” supposedly referring to an 1856 incident in which former Rep. Preston Brooks beat former Sen. Charles Sumner at his desk with a stick for his anti-slavery views.

Brooks, however, was found guilty of assault and faced a $300 fine. Former Sen. Henry Wilson of Massachusetts called the beating “brutal, murderous, and cowardly.”

Mullin also referenced former President Andrew Jackson’s duels.

“You got to remember that President Andrew Jackson challenged nine guys to a duel and won nine times,” he said. “At a White House one time, a guy was mouthing him at the end of the table. Jackson jumped, literally ran across the table and knocked the guy out.

He continued, “And, so, at the end of the day, there is precedence for it if that’s what someone wants to do.”

“At the end of it, he’s like, he tried to say, ‘Hey, I didn’t mean it like that. You know, I’d rather just go have a cup of coffee.’ And I was like, ‘Fine, let’s go have a cup of coffee if that’s what you want.’ But, I don’t think that’s what he means, I think he got called on the carpet and I think he got really nervous. Because when he stood up, the look on his face was a little bit different.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mullin defends fight with O'Brien, talks punching and coffee