Marlboro maker Altria says its Juul e-cigarette investment is deteriorating in value

Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group said Thursday that its investment in embattled e-cigarette maker Juul is rapidly deteriorating in value.

Altria recorded a third-quarter write-down of $4.5 billion on its stake in Silicon Valley's Juul, which has come under fire for popularizing e-cigarettes among kids.

That means Altria's $12.8 billion investment has lost more than a third of its value since it was made in December. Altria got a 35% stake in Juul in exchange for its investment.

The Juul deal's deterioration led Altria to swing to a loss of $2.6 billion for the quarter after turning a profit of $1.9 billion a year earlier.

Juul's prospects have declined sharply amid growing regulatory scrutiny of e-cigarettes, which critics blame for addicting youth to nicotine and potentially serving as a gateway to traditional cigarettes. Defenders say e-cigarettes are a good substitute for combustible cigarettes and can help people quit.

In this Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 file photo, Juul products are displayed at a smoke shop in New York. On Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, the company announced it will voluntarily stop selling its fruit and dessert-flavored vaping pods. More

The U.S. government is weighing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes. Juul recently halted all U.S. sales of non-tobacco, non-menthol flavored e-cigarettes while awaiting the regulatory word.

Flavored e-cigarettes under fire: Juul suspends all US sales of fruity e-cigarettes amid scrutiny

THC vaping raises concerns: Deadly lung illnesses threaten to ensnare Juul's lucrative marijuana sibling, Pax Labs

Altria said Thursday in a statement: "While there was no single determinative event or factor, Altria considered impairment indicators in totality, including: increased likelihood of U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) action to remove flavored e-vapor products from the market pending a market authorization decision, various e-vapor bans put in place by certain cities and states in the U.S. and in certain international markets, and other factors."

Vaping crisis: Feds probe international supply chain, link to THC products

'Something has changed': People have been vaping for years but now they're dying. Could it be the devices?

The vaping industry is also facing a billowing health crisis involving mysterious lung illnesses. U.S. authorities said Oct. 24 that more than 1,600 people had been injured and at least 34 people had died.

Officials believe the cause may be associated with vaping of THC, the key psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, but said some patients have reported vaping only nicotine and there's also concern about the safety of the devices themselves.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Bomey on Twitter @NathanBomey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Juul vaping investment by Altria Group suffers $4.5B write-down