Marlboro maker Philip Morris could stop selling cigarettes in UK

·2 min read
Woman smoking
Woman smoking

Tobacco giant Philip Morris has said it could stop selling cigarettes in the UK in 10 years' time.

The move would mean that the firm's flagship Marlboro brand would disappear from British shops.

Its comments come two years after the government said it wanted to end smoking in England by 2030.

In a statement, the company also said that "strong regulation" was needed to "help solve the problem of cigarette smoking once and for all".

In comments first reported in the Mail on Sunday, Philip Morris International's (PMI) chief executive, Jacek Olczak, told the newspaper: "I want to allow this company to leave smoking behind."

He added: "I think in the UK, 10 years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking."

However, the company has made similar statements before, says campaigning health charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash).

"Philip Morris has claimed that it wants to see the end of smoking for years now, but how can such claims be taken seriously from a company which sells more than one in 10 cigarettes smoked worldwide?," Ash's chief executive Deborah Arnott told the BBC.

She stressed that ending smoking by 2030 must be a priority for the government.

"Smoking is likely to have killed more people than Covid-19 last year in the UK," she added.

​"Fine words from Philip Morris are not the solution - funding is needed for government-backed behaviour change campaigns to discourage smoking, and support to help smokers quit."

Cigarettes
Cigarettes

In 2016, Mr Olczak's predecessor as chief executive, André Calantzopoulos, told the BBC that the firm could stop making conventional cigarettes.

And in 2018, in another BBC interview, Mr Calantzopoulos said Philip Morris wanted to phase out cigarettes as soon as possible.

Following Mr Olczak's latest remarks, Dr Moira Gilchrist, the firm's vice-president of strategic and scientific communications, told the BBC: "PMI can see a world without cigarettes - the sooner it happens, the better it is for everyone.

"Quitting is the best option, but for those who don't, science and technology has allowed companies like ours to create better alternatives to continued smoking.

She added that ​encouraging people to switch to alternatives, together with strong regulation, would help solve the problem of cigarette smoking "once and for all".

"With the right measures in place, PMI can stop selling cigarettes in the UK in 10 years' time."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Tobacco giant Philip Morris to end cigarette sales in UK in next decade

    Chief executive Jacek Olczak said that the plans were part of the company's drive to phase out traditional cigarette smoking.

  • Pink offers to pay fine for Norwegian women's beach handball team who wore shorts instead of bikini bottoms to compete

    In a tweet, Pink supported the team's protest against "sexist" guidelines by wearing shorts, and wrote: "I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

  • CBP seizes invasive, meningitis-spreading African snails from traveler at Houston airport

    Customs and Border Protection agents found 15 live snails, deemed one of the planet's most invasive species and capable of spreading meningitis, in the luggage of a traveler who had arrived in Houston earlier this month.

  • The Housing Market Is on Fire. The Fed Is Stoking the Flames.

    Throughout the saga, the Fed has provided tanker cars of liquidity, by slashing its short-term interest rate target to near zero and by buying $120 billion of securities per month since the spring of 2020 to counter the pandemic’s economic impact. The rapid, aggressive response by the monetary and fiscal authorities, which included the passage of the $2.2 trillion Cares Act, resulted in the shortest recession on record, starting in February 2020 and ending just two months later, the National Bureau of Economic Research, the arbiter of such matters, announced this past week. As the Federal Open Market Committee meets this coming week to plot near-term policy, the bond-buying surely will be a key topic, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated in his congressional testimony on July 15.

  • Fans think Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been re-creating scenes from ‘Jenny From the Block’ video

    ‘Are we getting a Jenny from the Block remake? We must be,’ a fan wrote on Twitter

  • Landslide kills nine in northern Indian state

    Boulders tumbled down a hill in northern India on Sunday, killing nine in the destructive path.That’s according to local news agency ANI.They reported that a group of mostly tourists were traveling by car when a landslide tore down the Batseri bridge in the Kinnaur district.TV footage captures its collapse.The Indo-Tibetan Border Police rushed a rescue team to dig through the rubble for any survivors.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this. All arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured in the accident.”Sunday’s bridge collapse comes days after the western state of Maharashtra was devastated by torrential monsoon rains, causing flooding and major landslides.Experts say it was the heaviest rain in July in four decades.Nearly 900,000 people were evacuated and at least 125 people died over the weekend.

  • Fact check: Cocaine in Coke? Soda once contained drug but likely much less than post claims

    Company spokesmen said in 1988 that the original recipe included cocaine, but the drug was eliminated just after the turn of the 20th century.