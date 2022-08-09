Marlboro man admits to cheating IRS out of $239K in taxes

The co-owner of a collision repair business admitted in federal court Monday to evading over $239,000 in payroll taxes.

Omar Mostafa, 57, of the Morganville section of Marlboro, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Georgette Castner to a charge of willfully failing to collect or pay taxes.

From 2016 through 2018, Mostafa, the co-owner of the collision repair shop and two other unidentified companies in New Jersey and New York, was responsible for filing the companies’ tax returns with the IRS. He co-owned the companies with an unnamed relative.

According to court documents, Mostafa failed to report approximately $1,562,834.38 in payroll for the collision repair business alone, leading to $239,116 in unpaid taxes − the accusation he pleaded guilty to.

But the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the IRS’s tax loss from Mostafa’s underreporting for all three businesses was about $1.4 million, which Mostafa must repay.

The charge he pleaded guilty to carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Other newsMonmouth County brother and sister charged in scheme to defraud IRS

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, local issues and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Marlboro NJ man admits to evading $239K in taxes