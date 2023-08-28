Driver of Marlboro hit-and-run crash that left 12-year-old boy with severe brain injury in court

An arrest has been made in connection with a hit-and-run in Marlboro that injured a 12-year-old boy on Sunday afternoon.

The driver, 19-year-old Andy Lopez, appeared in Marlboro District Court Monday afternoon on charges of reckless driving and driving without a license and insurance.

According to Marlboro Police, Lopez allegedly struck a 12-year-old near 300 Boston Post Road shortly before 12 p.m. and continued driving westbound before taking a right turn into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park.

Prosecutors say the boy was riding his bike after buying milk at a convenience store when he was struck.

Police say they found milk splashed on Lopez’s vehicle as well as DNA from the victim.

The boy remains in a coma at UMass Memorial Hospital after he lost half of his skull and suffered a severe brain bleed. Prosecutors said in court it is possible the boy lost his vision from the injuries sustained.

A GoFundMe page was created to help with the boy’s medical bills as he receives treatment at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Lopez is being held on a $5k cash bail and ordered to not drive and stay away from the boy and his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW