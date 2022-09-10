Marlboro police searching for assault, robbery suspects who fled on motorcycle

Police in Marlboro are searching for two people who allegedly assaulted and robbed a man of money before taking off on a motorcycle.

The alleged incident happened in the area of Main and Prospects streets around 10 a.m. Saturday, according to Marlboro police.

Witnesses snapped a photo of the suspects fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Police noted that the suspects got away with an “undetermined” amount of cash.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators at 774-556-4000.

