Marlboro Police searching for dangerous man who escaped police custody during medical procedure

Marlboro police are searching for a dangerous man who escaped police custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Marlborough Hospital.

Marlboro police say Isaac Rivera, 24 was arrested for numerous charges including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm

Rivera is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet- 7 inches tall, with a thin build, around 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee.

He also has a large tattoo on his right forearm that says “Jackie”.

Rivera was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks and has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell, and Milford.

Police say he is considered dangerous and anyone with information about his location is asked to please call the Marlboro Police Department 508-485-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

