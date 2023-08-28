Marlboro police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash that left child on bike injured

Police in Marlboro are turning to the public for help tracking down the driver of an SUV who was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Sunday that left a child on a bicycle injured.

A gray or light green SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander, was driving in the area of 300 Boston Post Road, also known as Route 20, when the child was hit shortly before noon, according to the Marlboro Police Department.

The driver fled west and then took a right turn into the back entrance of Ghiloni Park, police noted.

Investigators released surveillance images captured by a camera at a nearby Shell station that showed the SUV in question passing by.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the child’s injuries.

Anyone with information on the potential suspect or vehicle is asked to contact Detective Richardson at 509-485-1212 ext. 36946.

SHARE: @MarlboroughMaPD are searching for the driver of this gray or light green SUV. They're accused of hitting a child who was riding a bike on Rte. 20, then taking off.



Live reports with the latest on the investigation all AM on @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2PT2naidz1 — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) August 28, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

