‘Marlboro Red’ bandits use semi-auto rifle to rob Tri-Cities store

Pasco police are searching for two men who got away with cash and cigarettes in a Monday night robbery.

The men, wearing dark clothing and masks, went into the Conoco convenience store about 8:20 p.m. and demanded money and Marlboro cigarettes, Pasco police said in a Facebook post.

Pasco police dubbed them the Marlboro Red bandits. One is a skinny man armed with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle. The other was a chubby man who collected the money.

After getting what they wanted, the men left.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired, said police.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call dispatchers at 509-628-0333 or email Officer Aaron Crawford at crawforda@pasco-wa.gov.