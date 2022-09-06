Marlboro road blocked, police tape surrounds house as cops investigate 'incident'

MARLBORO - There is a major law enforcement investigation underway at a home on Albermarle Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

The circumstances of the investigation were not immediately disclosed.

Christopher Swendeman, a spokesman for the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, said the agency and the Marlboro Police Department “are currently investigating an incident” at an address in the township.

As of early Tuesday evening, there was no public safety threat to the community, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

More information would be released as it became available, Swendeman said.

Monmouth County investigators walk past the front door of an Albermarle Drive home in Marlboro on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.

An Asbury Park Press reporter on scene observed that a residence was surrounded with yellow tape, while the residential street was blocked off by traffic cones and police vehicles with their lights on. A “road closed” sign had also been positioned at one end of the street.

While the reporter was present, a school bus arrived to drop off students at the end of the road against the backdrop of the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with app.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Marlboro NJ home, road blocked off as cops investigate