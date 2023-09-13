Marlboro sex assaulter on the loose for two years; cops need your help to find him

FREEHOLD - Authorities are asking for help in identifying the person responsible for a sexual assault at Big Brook Park in Marlboro in 2021, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday.

The joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Victims Bureau and the Marlboro Township Police Department into the sexual assault of a female jogger is still active and ongoing, the prosecutor said.

The assault happened just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, around 100 feet off the Henry Hudson Trail in the park, and not far from the trail's east end at Boundary Road, Santiago said. The female victim was running in the area when she noticed a man stretching nearby.

The suspect is described as a tanned white adult male — possibly of Eastern European decent — with medium-length hair, standing about six feet tall and weighing around 240 pounds, according to Santiago. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants, and had a raised scar on one ear, light facial hair and a distinctive neck tattoo.

The man physically attacked the victim, causing her to fall to the ground, and brandished a box cutter-style knife, which he used to cause minor injuries to her arms, the prosecutor said. The man then allegedly exposed himself and sexually assaulted the woman. He fled in an unknown direction.

Santiago said the prosecutor's office is confident there is information out there that can help them make an arrest.

“We want to thank all the residents of Marlboro and Monmouth County who have already come forward to provide any information they may have had on this case, but we need more,” he said.

Santiago is urging anyone with information about this matter to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Joshua Rios at 800-533-7443 or Marlboro Police Department Detective Michael Pecoraro at 732-536-0100.

Information about this or any crime can be anonymously submitted to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-671-4400; through the free P3 Tips mobile app or through the Crime Stoppers website.

