Marlborough man who escaped police custody at hospital faces 23 charges

MARLBOROUGH — A local man whom authorities say escaped police custody last Saturday while at UMass-Marlborough Hospital took advantage of a situation in which he was briefly not handcuffed, police said.

Isaac Rivera, 24, escaped about 10 p.m. Saturday from Marlborough Hospital but was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday Sunday in Milford.

Marlborough Police Chief David Giorgi said the officers involved followed procedure when it came taking a prisoner to the hospital.

Rivera was arrested earlier on Saturday after he allegedly attacked a woman, then struggled with several officers. While in custody, he told police he needed to go to the hospital and once paramedics checked him out, he was taken there, the chief said.

"We call an ambulance, and they evaluate them because sometimes it's things they can take care of," said Giorgi. "In this case, they said he had to go to the hospital."

An officer rode in the ambulance with Rivera to the hospital. Once they arrived, at about 9:17 p.m., Rivera was handcuffed to a bed.

How did he escape?

Doctors determined Rivera needed an X-ray, which meant the handcuffs had to be removed. Also, the officer had to stand outside the X-ray room while Rivera was inside. It was at that point that Rivera took advantage of his temporary freedom.

"There turned out to be another door in the X-ray room, and Rivera was closer to it than the officer," said Giorgi. "He ran out of the room and the officer chased him."

The escape happened about 10 p.m. Marlborough police, along with the Massachusetts State Police, several police dogs and drones, searched the area but could not find Rivera.

Giorgi later learned that somebody who was leaving the hospital gave Rivera a ride, not knowing police were in pursuit. Police searched for several hours to no avail.

On Sunday, police put out an alert to locate Rivera, who they said was violent; a tip led them to Milford.Milford police found the suspect inside a home. A special operations team, along with Milford police dog Kodak, entered the home.

"Once he heard the dog bark a couple of times, he came out and surrendered," Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino said.

Giorgi said officers will use this experience to better prepare themselves for future trips to the hospital.

"It's a learning experience," he said.

Why was Rivera arrested originally?

Police had arrested Rivera on Saturday due to what prosecutor Maryrose Robson said during his arraignment Monday in Marlborough District Court was "a violent domestic incident."

Police in Marlborough had responded to an apartment after neighbors heard a woman screaming. When officers arrived, they could hear what sounded like a woman screaming in pain and forced their way into the apartment. There, Robson said, they saw Rivera choking a woman.

Officers had to drag him off, but then police reported that Rivera threw a vase at an officer and then threw a metal table, striking an officer. After police shocked Rivera with a Taser, he ran outside and when an officer gave chase, Rivera tried to attack the officer with a chair, telling the officer to shoot him, Robson said.

When several other officers arrived to assist, Rivera ran again.

"Four law enforcement officers had to work together to subdue him," Robson said.

During the investigation, police found a handgun on a couch where Rivera had been sleeping. Robson described it as a "ghost gun," which has no serial number. Police also found a bag containing a substance believed to be cocaine in Rivera's possession, Robson said.

Police charged Rivera with 23 separate counts, including two counts of strangulation; three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; multiple counts of assault and battery on a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon; possession of a high-capacity firearm; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute; and escape.

Robson requested Rivera be held without bail pending a hearing to determine if he is a danger.

Rivera's lawyer, Kenneth Gross, argued that his client was overcharged. He said several charges could be rolled into one. He also argued against the gun possession charge.

"There is no evidence the gun belonged to Mr. Rivera," Gross said.

He also said the escape charge is improper, arguing that the charge is designed for people who escape a prison or jail.

"The Marlborough hospital is not a penal institution," Gross said.

Rivera was ordered held and is due back Friday for a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to the public.

