Marlborough man who escaped police custody appears for dangerousness hearing

MARLBOROUGH — A Marlborough man who authorities said escaped police custody at the hospital last month after what authorities described as a violent domestic incident will remain held without bail.

Last Friday, in Marlborough District Court, a judge ruled that Isaac Rivera, 24, was too dangerous to release to the public and ordered him held without bail for 120 days.

Authorities allege Rivera attacked a female relative on Sept. 23 in a Marlborough apartment.

Authorities allege that after officers responded to the scene, Rivera fought with them, repeatedly attempting to hit them with household items and had to be shocked with a Taser. It took four officers to get him into custody, authorities said.

'Learning experience': Marlborough man who escaped police custody is captured in Milford

Rivera later complained of pain and was taken to UMass-Marlborough Hospital. There, doctors determined he needed an X-ray and because of that, his handcuffs needed to be unfastened. When he was in the X-ray room by himself, police say he ran out a back door.

Rivera eluded capture that night but was arrested the following day at a Milford home, authorities said.

Rivera is facing 23 separate counts. Among the charges include two counts of strangulation; three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; multiple counts of assault and battery on a police officer and assault with a dangerous weapon; possession of a high-capacity firearm; possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony; possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute; and escape.

Rivera is due back in Marlborough District Court on Oct. 30 for a probable cause hearing.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Marlborough escape suspect ordered held without bail