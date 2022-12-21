Marlborough man faces gun trafficking charges after federal, local investigation

WESTBOROUGH — Authorities say a Marlborough man faces gun trafficking charges after a joint federal, state and local investigation that took place over several months.

Andriel Guillen-Perez, 23, was arrested at 8 a.m. last Friday at his 1010 Applebriar Lane home in Marlborough, Westborough police said in a press release.

Guillen-Perez was the subject of an investigation conducted by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Westborough Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Violent Apprehension unit.

Westborough police say they seized this gun during an investigation that led to the arrest of a Marlborough man on several firearms charges.

Police, in the release, said Guillen-Perez had been illegally selling firearms in Westborough.

"During the time period of these transactions occurred, Andriel Guillen-Perez was a resident of Westborough," police said.

Westborough police spokesman Lt. Michael Daniels said he could not comment on where and when the guns were sold, how many guns were sold and how many guns police found when they arrested Guillen-Perez.

Police charged Guillen-Perez with trafficking in firearms; possession of a firearm without an FID card; and illegally selling or transferring a large-capacity firearm.

Guillen-Perez was arraigned last Friday in Westborough District Court. He was ordered held on $5,000 bail and is due back in court on Jan. 13 for a pretrial conference.

The name of Guillen-Perez's lawyer was not available.

