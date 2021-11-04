Marlborough man, facing several weapons charges, is deemed too dangerous for bail

MARLBOROUGH — A local man who is charged with illegally owning several weapons and threatening public officials will remain held without bail after a Marlborough District Court judge deemed him a danger to the public.

Judge Meg Spring came to that decision Tuesday after the defense of Colin Calabrese, a former senior scientist, failed to present evidence that his aggressive online comments and illegal gun ownership were due mainly to his addiction.

During the dangerousness hearing, which occurred over two days, the defense blamed the allegations on severe alcoholism and depression, suggesting that Calabrese would not benefit from being held behind bars but should be instead admitted for his dependency and mental health issues.

Marlborough police and the FBI seized guns, ammunition and other items after raiding a Highland Street home last month.

On Oct. 12, a day before the arrest, the FBI and Marlborough Police Department searched Calabrese’s Highland Street apartment and found four guns, including a sawed-off shotgun, 15 boxes of ammunition and silencers. Calabrese did not have a license to carry or possess an FID card, according to officials.

According to the Assistant District Attorney Leigh Tinmouth, Calabrese’s history with explosives dates to March 2015. He cited a video posted on social media in which Calabrese displayed chemical explosions.

Calabrese’s parents, who also have advanced scientific backgrounds, testified they were not aware of their son’s illegal possession of weapons, but were well acquainted with his passion for them and described him as “extremely safety-conscious.”

They described how Colin would shoot at self-made gun ranges on their many-acre properties in Maine and New York; in fact, they practiced with him. Susan Calabrese, Colin's mother, said she had done so as a precaution after a murder occurred near their home in upstate New York.

“My son is a kind, compassionate man with whom I share many hobbies like camping and hiking,” said Gary Calabrese, Colin's father. “We also like talking about science, arts and music.”

Tinmouth pointed out that Colin Calabrese, while on Patriots.win and 4Chan under a different name, had posted online more than 80 suspicious and inflammatory comments, some of which she said could be interpreted as threatening to shoot FBI agents and the media. He also allegedly criticized Massachusetts gun laws.

“The parents don’t know who their son is right now,” said Tinmouth.

Spring, in determining to hold Calabrese without bail, concluded there was no correlation between his dependency and the charges he faces.

"There is no evidence that (Calabrese) was drunk while commenting (on social media) or if he was sober when he was playing music with the neighbor’s children," said Spring. “He also did not think that state gun laws applied to him."

Calabrese will continue to be held for up to 120 days without bail. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 at the Marlborough District Court.

