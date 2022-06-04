Marlborough man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Boston; Lynn man charged

BOSTON — A 22-year-old Marlborough man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Boston early Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

In a press release, police say that at about 1:03 a.m., Brandon Jennings was walking on Storrow Drive near the off-ramp to the Tobin Bridge and Interstate 93 North, according to a preliminary investigation.

He was struck by a gray 2007 Honda Accord that then fled the scene. Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators are trying to determine why he was walking in that area.

A Marlborough man was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Saturday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Another driver followed the fleeing car to an apartment building at 65 Centre St. in Lynn and reported the address and license plate to police.

State police identified the driver as Miguel Rodriguez, 36, who resides at that address. He was walking in the parking lot and had the key to the Honda Accord. Police said they later learned he had been using the car, which is registered to another man.

A portable breath test registered Rodriguez's blood alcohol content at .119 about two hours after the crash. The state's legal limit is .08.

Based on the physical evidence and witness statements, troopers arrested Rodriguez and transported him to the State Police-Boston Barracks. He is charged with motor-vehicle homicide while operating under the influence of liquor; operating under the influence of liquor; leaving the scene of a crash that resulted to injury or death; and failure to stop or yield.

Rodriguez posted bail and has been released. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the Boston Municipal Court-Central Division.

The case will be prosecuted by the office of Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Zane Razzaq writes about education. Reach her at 508-626-3919 or zrazzaq@wickedlocal.com. Follow her on Twitter @zanerazz.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: State police: Marlborough man killed in hit-and-run in Boston