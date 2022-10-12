Marlborough man receives 60 years in prison for sexually exploiting 13 children

A Marlborough man is facing 60 years behind bars for filming sexual abuse of two children and attempting to produce child pornography with 11 others, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Phillip Raymond, 65, was sentenced on 13 counts of sexual exploitation of children in U.S. District Court Wednesday after originally pleading guilty in March,

According to the DOJ, Raymond produced or attempted to produce child porn with 13 different children that were friends of his own kids from 2004 to 2012.

Authorities found digital evidence that the Marlborough man recorded his sexual abuse of two of the children during a 2019 search of his home. Officials also discovered that he set up a recording device in his own child’s room and in his home’s bathroom in an attempt to record images of the child in the nude. In addition, to the recordings of 13 different children, authorities also discovered Raymond is facing in Middlesex Superior Court for child rape and possession of child pornography.

“He grossly took advantage of the trust placed in him by his victims and their families to inflict indescribable trauma and suffering. Mr. Raymond’s reprehensible conduct is a parent’s worst nightmare. He is a predatory danger to society who will now spend 60 years behind bars where he can no longer harm children,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

