Marlborough police arrest car theft suspect. What piece of evidence he left at the scene

MARLBOROUGH — Authorities allege a Marlborough man left his ID in his car early Wednesday after he apparently abandoned it in wake of an attempted robbery.

Alexie Villanueva, 37, was arrested about a half-hour after a 12:25 a.m. incident in which he is alleged to have tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, police Lt. Robert Jusseaume said.

The woman told police she had just arrived at her residence at the MacDonald Hotel, 276 Main St., when a man in a black mask approached from behind a Dumpster brandishing a handgun.

"He said, 'Give me all you got,'" Jusseaume said.

Suspect held on $5,000 bail: Marlborough police make arrest in hit-and-run crash involving boy, 12, on a bike

But the woman had nothing to give. She said the man threatened her and told her, "When I come back, you better have something for me," according to Jusseaume.

The man drove away in a car and the woman called police and gave the description of the vehicle.

Police found what they believed to be the suspect's car abandoned on Rice Street with its headlights still on. Inside the vehicle, police found a gun holster and Villanueva's ID, Jusseaume said.

A witness told police they saw the driver of the car get out and run toward Main Street. Police continued their search and found Villanueva on Washington Street.

Police did not find the gun. They called for mutual aid for a firearms detection dog, but none was available at that time. Police were continuing to search for the gun but had not located it as of the end of the day Wednesday, the lieutenant said.

More: Marlborough police use helicopter to search for missing person

Police arrested Villanueva, of 42 Marien Lane, and charged him with assault to rob with a firearm.

During his arraignment later Wednesday in Marlborough District Court, Villanueva was ordered held without bail pending a hearing to determine whether he is a danger to the public. That hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow him on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Marlborough car robbery suspect arrested after leaving ID in vehicle