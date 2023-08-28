Marlborough police make arrest in hit-and-run crash involving boy, 12, on a bike

MARLBOROUGH — A local man has been arrested after police say he struck a 12-year-old boy on a bike with his SUV and then drove off.

The man was arrested at about noon on Monday, police Lt. Robert Jusseaume said. The man's identity was not immediately released because he had not been booked.

The boy was riding his bike near 302 Boston Post Road East (Route 20) on Sunday when he was struck by an SUV at about 11:49 a.m. The SUV then continued on, although several witnesses provided descriptions of it.

The boy was originally taken to Marlborough Hospital but was later taken by medical rescue helicopter to UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester with "very serious injuries," Jusseaume said.

Marlborough police say they impounded this car on Monday, a day after they said it was linked to a hit-and-run involving a 12-year-old boy on a bicycle.

The victim, identified by family as 12-year-old Dominick Ayala, suffered a fractured skull and had to have surgery for a brain bleed. Dominick's mother said he was expected to be in the hospital for at least a month, according to Daily News partner WCVB-TV.

"He was playing football yesterday, and now he's laying in a hospital bed where he'll probably be for a long time," Dominick's aunt, Cheryl Parks, told the news station.

On Sunday, police released two still photographs from area security cameras of the vehicle suspected of hitting the boy.

"An investigation by both the patrol unit and the detectives has been ongoing since the accident and (Monday) they were able to locate the reported involved vehicle," police said.

The SUV had a heavily damaged windshield from where it allegedly struck the boy, police said.

The man was expected to be arraigned Monday in Marlborough District Court.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

