Marlborough police use helicopter to search for missing person

MARLBOROUGH — State and local police were searching Friday for a missing person around the Sudbury Reservoir near Farm Road.

Police Chief Dave Giorgi said there is no direct information that the person is in that area but police decided to search there because it's near where the missing person was last seen.

The search includes police officers from Marlborough and Sudbury police, as well as a Massachusetts State Police helicopter.

Giorgi declined to identify the person who is missing or provide details as to whether it's a man or woman.

The chief also declined to say whether the search is connected to Jeffrey Allard, a Ware man who was last seen Sunday evening after leaving UMass Memorial-Marlborough Hospital.

In an email, his daughter, Larissa Ostiguy, said Marlborough police told her they were going out with the state police and search dogs to search for Allard on Friday.

This story will be updated when and if more information becomes available.

