Marlborough police say local man admits to possessing and sending child pornography

MARLBOROUGH — Authorities say a local man confessed last week to sending child pornography to another person using a popular social media app.

Police arrested Cleidson F. Martins Fonseca, 47, last Thursday at his 173 Elm St. home after an investigation, police Detective Sgt. Scott DeCiero said Monday.

The investigation began after police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone with an email address registered to a Sonia Drive address had uploaded files online that appeared to be child pornography, DeCiero said.

Police served a warrant at the home on Jan. 12, and on Thursday they spoke to Martins Fonseca, who used to live at that address.

'It's sextortion': Southborough police chief warns teens, parents of online predators

"We received information (that) he had sent images of children, images of children in lewd and sexual situations to another user," said DeCiero. "During the conversation with him, he acknowledged sending images of child pornography."

Police find computer images of person 'clearly younger than 18'

Police then began a search of Martins Fonseca's computer and discovered five images of a person "clearly younger than 18," the sergeant said.

The images, DeCiero said, were sent via WhatsApp, a popular messaging app.

Police arrested Martins Fonseca and charged him with possession of child pornography.

DeCiero said the incident remains under investigation because they are still investigating whether someone posted images on another website.

Martins Fonseca was arraigned later on Thursday in Marlborough District Court. Although he was released without bail, federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents took him into custody at the court.

Martins Fonseca is due back in court on Feb. 7 for a pretrial hearing.

His attorney, Lucas Talarico, declined to comment about the case.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Marlborough man arrested, charged with distributing child pornography