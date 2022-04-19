Marlborough police search for missing teenager

Police in Marlborough are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Police say Lillian Campbell, 16, is in the company of a 20-year-old man. They traveled out of state and may have been in the New Jersey or Pennsylvania area the evening of Friday, April 15, according to police.

Police say they are traveling in a gray 2012 Honda Pilot with Massachusetts license plate 8SX 523.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Marlborough Police Department.

