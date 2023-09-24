Marlborough police searching for man who escaped police custody while at hospital

Isaac Rivera is being sought by police.

MARLBOROUGH - Police are on the hunt for a man who escaped police custody while at a hospital.

Isaac Rivera, 24, escaped from police at 10 p.m. Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Memorial Health, Marlborough Hospital, according to police.

Rivera was under arrest for numerous charges including domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Rivera is considered considered armed and dangerous.

Rivera is approximately 5-feet-7, 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He has a tattoo on his right forearm that says "Jackie." He was last seen wearing a hospital gown and yellow socks.

Rivera has ties to Ashland, Natick, Lowell, and Milford. Anyone with information is asked to call Marlborough police at (508) 485-1212.

