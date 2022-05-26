Marlborough woman assaulted while gardening in her yard; police investigating

Marlborough Police are investigating after a man assaulted a woman who was gardening in her back yard Thursday morning.

The attack happened around 6:30 a.m. on Liberty Street. According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s backyard and began asking her a series of strange questions. He then grabbed the victim around the waist.

The victim screamed and the suspect took off towards the Water Street area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Marlborough Police at 508-485-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

