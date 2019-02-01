Is Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) An Attractive Dividend Stock?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $60 prize!

Dividends can be underrated but they form a large part of investment returns, playing an important role in compounding returns in the long run. Historically, Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) has been paying a dividend to shareholders. Today it yields 2.5%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Marlin Business Services in more detail.

Check out our latest analysis for Marlin Business Services

How I analyze a dividend stock

When researching a dividend stock, I always follow the following screening criteria:

Does it pay an annual yield higher than 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share amount increased over the past?

Can it afford to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will the company be able to keep paying dividend based on the future earnings growth?

NASDAQGS:MRLN Historical Dividend Yield February 1st 19 More

Does Marlin Business Services pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 20%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. In the near future, analysts are predicting a payout ratio of 22% which, assuming the share price stays the same, leads to a dividend yield of around 2.5%. Furthermore, EPS is forecasted to fall to $2.25 in the upcoming year.

When thinking about whether a dividend is sustainable, another factor to consider is the cash flow. Companies with strong cash flow can sustain a higher payout ratio, while companies with weaker cash flow generally cannot.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. The reality is that it is too early to consider Marlin Business Services as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 7 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

In terms of its peers, Marlin Business Services has a yield of 2.5%, which is high for Diversified Financial stocks but still below the market’s top dividend payers.

Next Steps:

Whilst there are few things you may like about Marlin Business Services from a dividend stock perspective, the truth is that overall it probably is not the best choice for a dividend investor. But if you are not exclusively a dividend investor, the stock could still be an interesting investment opportunity. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I recommend taking sufficient time to understand its core business and determine whether the company and its investment properties suit your overall goals. There are three relevant factors you should further examine:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for MRLN’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for MRLN’s outlook. Valuation: What is MRLN worth today? Even if the stock is a cash cow, it’s not worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MRLN is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Rockstars: Are there better dividend payers with stronger fundamentals out there? Check out our free list of these great stocks here.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



