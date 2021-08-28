Marlin Global (NZSE:MLN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To NZ$0.03

Marlin Global Limited (NZSE:MLN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of September to NZ$0.03, which will be 44% higher than last year. This will take the dividend yield from 6.2% to 6.5%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

Marlin Global's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Marlin Global's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 37.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Marlin Global Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from NZ$0.08 to NZ$0.093. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 1.5% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Marlin Global has grown earnings per share at 38% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 25% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Marlin Global's payments are rock solid. While Marlin Global is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Marlin Global that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

