Marlins acquire OF Puello from Angels

The Miami Marlins highlighted a handful of roster moves Wednesday by acquiring outfielder Cesar Puello from the Los Angeles Angels for cash considerations.

In addition, the Marlins designated for assignment utility man Rosell Herrera, and also put right-hander Pablo Lopez on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a right shoulder strain. Left-hander Jose Quijada was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans.

Puello, 28, was designated for assignment by the Angels on Monday when outfielder Justin Upton was activated from the injured list. Puello was 16-for-41 (.390) in a 12-game stint with the Angels, driving in 12 runs.

Herrera, 26, was batting .200 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 63 games with the Marlins this season. Over two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals and Marlins, he is a career .225 hitter with three home runs and 31 RBIs.

Lopez, 23, was 5-5 with a 4.23 ERA over 14 starts this season.

Quijada, 23, pitched in four games, all in relief, with the Marlins earlier this season, going 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA. He was 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA in 19 relief appearances at New Orleans.

--Field Level Media