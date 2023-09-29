Marlins’ finale against Mets suspended due to rain. How it impacts Miami’s playoff chances

Once again, weather impacted the Miami Marlins’ road series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

This time, it caused a potentially significant wrinkle in the team’s hopes to clinch a playoff berth.

The series finale between the two teams on Thursday was suspended with two outs in the top of the ninth inning due to heavy rainfall. No details have been announced about when the game will be resumed.

The decision to suspend the game came at 12:50 a.m. Friday, about three hours after the game initially was put into a delay.

The Marlins have a half-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for the National League’s third and final wild card spot entering the final weekend of the season. Miami also owns the tiebreaker against the Cubs after going 4-2 against them in the regular season.

With that, Miami needs any of the following combinations to occur to clinch a postseason spot: Three wins, two wins and one Cubs loss, one win and two Cubs losses, or three Cubs losses.

The Marlins play three games at the Pittsburgh Pirates starting Friday. The Cubs play three at the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Marlins were leading 2-1 when the game went into a delay. However, because the Marlins scored both of those runs in the top of the ninth inning, the Mets have to have a chance to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The full rule breakdown, according to MLB’s definition for a regulation game:

“If a regulation game is terminated early due to weather, the results are considered final if the home team is leading. If the home team is trailing, the results are considered final if the game is not in the midst of an inning when the visiting team has taken the lead.

If a regulation game is terminated early due to weather and the game is either tied or in the midst of an inning in which the visiting team has taken the lead, it becomes a suspended game that will be completed at a later date from the point of termination.”

The second paragraph applies in this case.

It’s the second time the Marlins and Mets had to deal with weather altering this series.

They already had to play a doubleheader on Wednesday after the series opener was postponed due to “unplayable field conditions” caused by rain from Tropical Storm Ophelia over the weekend while the tarp was not placed on the field.

Miami and New York split the two games Wednesday, with the Mets winning the first game 11-2 and the Marlins winning the nightcap 4-2.

This story will be updated.