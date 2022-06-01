Marlins manager’s son wrecked car while drunk, tried to sell it afterward, Indiana police say

Jordon Mattingly, the son of Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly, was arrested Monday night in Evansville, Indiana, after he reportedly crashed his vehicle into the median of a highway then drove the damaged car to a local dealership and tried to sell it all while drunk.

He was charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle while intoxicated, one count of public drunkenness and refusal to submit to a chemical test.

According to the Evansville Courier & Press, Jordon Mattingly, 30, was 3.5 times over the legal alcohol limit when police conducted a breathalyzer test on him.

Prior to that, police said they received calls around 4:45 p.m. about a silver Honda that crashed into the center median of Evansville’s Lloyd Expressway before returning to the road “smoking.” About 15 minutes later, according to the newspaper, police said a witness called dispatched from a local Honda dealership about a man looking “super drunk” who arrived there in a silver Honda that was missing a tire and had body damage.

According to 14th News, a television station in Indiana, at least five people called 911 about the incident.

Mattingly, according to the Evansville Courier & Press, told police the damage was caused from hitting a pothole a couple days earlier and that he was at the dealership to sell his car. He also told officers he only had “one drink,” a statement he reportedly changed after hearing the results of his breathalyzer test.