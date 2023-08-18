Marlins to play doubleheader Saturday, no game Sunday at Dodgers due to Hurricane Hilary

A looming hurricane in the Pacific Ocean has altered the Miami Marlins’ schedule for their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB on Friday announced all games originally scheduled to be played in southern California on Sunday — games hosted by the Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels — will now be played as part of split doubleheaders on Saturday due to the looming impact of Hurricane Hilary.

With that, the Marlins will now play two games against the Dodgers on Saturday, with the first game starting at 3 p.m. (noon Pacific Time) and Game 2 scheduled for a 9:10 p.m. (6:10 p.m. PT) first pitch. The series opener is going on as scheduled at 10:10 p.m. Friday.

The other games impacted due to the storm:

▪ The Padres’ Sunday home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks has been rescheduled for a split doubleheader with starts of 3:10 p.m. (12:10 p.m. PT) and 8:40 p.m. (5:40 p.m. PT) on Saturday.

▪ The Angels’ Sunday home game against the Tampa Bay Rays has been rescheduled for a split doubleheader with starts with 4:07 p.m. (1:07 p.m. PT) and 9:07 p.m. (6:07 p.m. PT) on Saturday.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, Hilary was a Category 4 storm in the Pacific Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph but is expected to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches California. The storm is moving northwest at 12 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Hilary is expected to affect “portions of the coast of southwestern Mexico, the Baja California peninsula, and south California over the next few days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.” A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for southern California, which could experience tropical storm conditions by late Sunday.

The Marlins are scheduled to play three games against the Padres after their Dodgers series, starting Monday.