Marlins slam Cardinals, end six-game skid

Garrett Cooper hit a grand slam and fell a double short of the cycle, and Jordan Yamamoto pitched seven scoreless innings to win his major league debut as the host Miami Marlins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals 9-0 on Wednesday night.

The Marlins won the finale of a three-game series, snapping a six-game losing streak in which they totaled just 10 runs.

Cooper went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs. It was the second career grand slam for Cooper, who hit one May 23 against the Detroit Tigers.

Yamamoto, a 23-year-old native of Hawaii, allowed three hits -- two singles and one double -- and two walks while striking out five. He also put down two sacrifice bunts, including one that netted him an RBI in the sixth on a suicide squeeze, scoring Miguel Rojas for a 6-0 lead.

Curtis Granderson capped Miami's scoring with a three-run homer in the eighth.

Marlins third baseman Martin Prado was replaced in the fourth inning after he appeared to pull a muscle in his right leg while running the bases.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (4-7) took the loss in his first start since getting hit on his right forearm by a comebacker last Friday. Mikolas, a native Floridian, was not sharp, allowing eight hits and five runs in five innings. He walked one and struck out four.

Miami opened the scoring in the first. Cooper hit a liner to right field, where Dexter Fowler made an aggressive dive but came up short, resulting in a triple. Cooper scored when the next batter, Brian Anderson, singled, giving Miami its first lead of the series.

The Marlins loaded the bases in the second on singles by Prado and Rojas and Granderson's two-out walk. Cooper drove a 0-1 fastball, clocked at 94 mph, over the fence in left for a grand slam and a 5-0 lead.

Yamamoto, after retiring the first the first seven batters he faced, took a no-hitter into the fourth before getting in and out of trouble. Paul DeJong doubled and Paul Goldschmidt singled, but both runners were stranded as Marcell Ozuna grounded out and Yadier Molina bounced into a double play.

The Marlins cruised from there.

