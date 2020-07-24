Marlon Wayans mourns the loss of his family's matriarch in touching post

Marlon Wayans is mourning the loss of his family's matriarch, "Ma."

On Thursday, the actor and comedian penned a touching Instagram post celebrating his mother, Elvira Wayans, on their joint birthday.

"Losing you shattered me into 1000 pieces. I’m putting myself back together piece by piece," Wayans wrote. "You will always be my glue. Miss you. Today I celebrate for the both of [us]. In the midst of this hurt... I just love you ma. I accomplished so much, made you so proud... but now I got [an] angel to lift me."

"Thank u ma for gifting me, pure love. You will always be my first love happy bday woman. Baby boy misses you," he continued in another post, sharing a throwback photo.

It is not clear when Wayans' mother died, but he celebrated her life Thursday, on his 48th birthday and what would have been her 82nd birthday. In another post, he expressed being grateful for his life, family, and friends, and smiling "in the worst of times."

"I’ve lost so much but I’m shedding skin. The old me is being put through [the] fire to come out of this better than ever," he wrote. "I know great things are ahead of me. I’m grateful for simple things like life in general. I woke up today 48 years old, looking 20 something."

"Greenleaf's" Dondre T. Whitfield, Lee Daniels, Malik Yoba, Kym Whitley, Omar Epps and more sent their condolences and birthday wishes in the comments.

The Wayans family is responsible for numerous hit TV shows and films over the last two decades, created by Marlon, Keenen, Damon, Shawn, Dwayne and Kim Wayans, and their other siblings.

