Marlow man wanted for two counts of cruelty to animals

Charlene Belew, The Duncan Banner, Okla.
·1 min read

Jun. 1—An arrest warrant for a Marlow man has been issued on two counts of cruelty to animals.

According to court documentation, Jimmy Lloyd Burch, 41, is accused of two counts of cruelty to animals for allegedly shooting two puppies. The crime of cruelty to animals is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to five years or both.

Affidavits obtained from the Stephens County Courthouse show a report came into law enforcement around 11:20 a.m. March 19 resulting in dispatch to a location on Ballpark in Marlow for a welfare check on two puppies.

The reporting party told deputies a neighbor had heard gunshots coming from the area and were worried Burch had allegedly hurt the animals.

When lawmen arrived, they made contact with Burch and asked why he killed the puppies, to which he responded "they were chasing my horses and were going to hurt them." Deputies, in the report, noted the puppies appeared to be about four to six months old, "most likely unable to run anywhere near the speed of a horse" and that they "most likely would not have been a nuisance to a large animal."

Law enforcement asked Burch how he shot them and he allegedly told them he shot them each in the head with a rifle while they were running through the field.

Later, however, deputies found a shelter or kennel with chains inside and found pools of blood in the shelter.

As of press time Monday, Burch remained wanted on a felony warrant.

