Marlow Mayor proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Oct. 27—MARLOW — City of Marlow Mayor Jeff Prater proclaimed October 2023 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during October's regularly scheduled council meeting.

Representatives Scott Boland with the Safe Center Board of Directors and James Almy, victim court advocate with Safe Center, attended to accept the proclamation.

Almy said the first Domestic Violence Awareness Month was observed October 1987 to bring awareness of domestic violence in the United States.

"It has continued to expand its efforts to raise awareness to this issue which impacts lives and does not discriminate gender, race, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status," he said.

Almy said one in three women are victims of domestic violence within the United States, as well as one in four men in their lifetime and this would make "a statistic our community is committed to working against."

The proclamation issued by the Marlow Mayor addressed other important aspects of domestic violence, including that its not just physical but also sexual, emotional, verbal, psychological or financial abuse, and that it can affect anyone because the issue is "wide-ranging, directly affecting women, men, children and society as a whole."

City officials expressed in the proclamation their willingness to participate in the awareness month.

"We are grateful to the various agencies in the City of Marlow which carry out the difficult and necessary work to help victims out of domestic violence situations," the proclamation states. "As a community, we are committed to work tirelessly to educate about domestic violence to draw awareness, advocate for victims and ensure resources are available for victims, survivors and their families."

Almy said at the Safe Center they are a fully charitable organization with six different advocates and an in-house attorney.

"We work with clients from children to clients in their 60s and 70s," he said. "We just appreciate you all doing this and helping get the word out for victims, as well and help people know there is help out there."

Representatives from the Safe Center took a photo with Prater and the council after they were presented the proclamation.

The City of Marlow and MMA will host its next meeting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 in the Council Chambers at 119 S. Second Street.

More on the Marlow Council meeting will appear in future editions of The Banner.